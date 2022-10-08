ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'won't be happy' by the way his Spurs side saw out their Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt, Glenn Hoddle claims, with late goal and missed penalty causing a nervous finish in north London

Glenn Hoddle has said he thinks Antonio Conte will be less than impressed with the sloppy way Tottenham's Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt finished. While Spurs dominated a large period of their home match on Wednesday, and were 3-1 up until the latter stages, the visitors made the finish tense, as Faride Alidou scored a header to reduce the deficit with three minutes remaining.
