Glenn Hoddle has said he thinks Antonio Conte will be less than impressed with the sloppy way Tottenham's Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt finished. While Spurs dominated a large period of their home match on Wednesday, and were 3-1 up until the latter stages, the visitors made the finish tense, as Faride Alidou scored a header to reduce the deficit with three minutes remaining.

