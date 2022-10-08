Read full article on original website
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle
Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
WATCH: KU football coordinators recap TCU loss, look ahead to Oklahoma
Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24.
2023 four-star Isaac Smith recaps third consecutive Mississippi State game-day visit
247Sports four-star prospect Isaac Smith continues to be a regular visitor to Davis Wade Stadium this fall. During Mississippi State's recent three-game homestand, the 2023 safety from Itawamba AHS was on hand for all three Bulldog victories.
Bulldogs in the NFL Update: Week 5
Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Heading into the first weekend of the NFL season, 18 former Bulldogs will suit up for a team in the league. Earlier last month, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.
