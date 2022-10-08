Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Heading into the first weekend of the NFL season, 18 former Bulldogs will suit up for a team in the league. Earlier last month, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 58 MINUTES AGO