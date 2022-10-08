Remember when everyone was watching The Walking Dead? At the height of its popularity, way back in the early 2010s, it was the most-watched, most talked-about show on television. Every twist and turn was a collective experience, and if you cared about it you had to watch the episodes live or risk being spoiled. Now, as the series shambles towards the end of its 11th and final season, those conversations are still happening, just with a smaller number of die-hard fans. There’s enough interest to ensure the surviving characters will live on through a seemingly unending stream of spinoffs and movies (and books and games and merch). The Walking Dead isn’t just a TV show based on a comic-book series anymore; it’s a global brand.

