How Hellraiser director David Bruckner turned me into a movie villain after a negative review
The relationship between filmmakers and critics can be a complicated one. Directors can spend years getting something made, and may become understandably defensive when a critic fires off a review that dismisses, misinterprets, or condemns that project. Conversely, critics consider themselves analysts of form and/or function, and temperature-takers of the merits of a work. When their critique is rebuked it can feel like their role as cultural commentators is being challenged. Of course, each party can learn from the other, but like with any relationship, their dynamic requires mutual respect, humility, and a level of compassion.
As Halloween Ends, let's rank the best performances of Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis invented horror cinema. Okay, not really, but she did pioneer an important slasher movie trope, starting with the 1978 classic Halloween. And she may as well have invented effortless sultriness (in True Lies), self-deprecating comedy (from Freaky Friday to Everything Everywhere All At Once), and the concept of being horny for foreign languages (A Fish Called Wanda). There’s seemingly very little the actor, producer, activist, and screen legend can’t do.
Scarlett Johansson feared her career was stuck after being "pigeonholed" as "hypersexualized"
Scarlett Johansson is solidly part of Hollywood’s A-list, with an enviable career that includes the rare distinction of being nominated for two acting Oscars in the same year for two very different films. Yet there was a time that the former child star worried she would only ever be considered for one kind of role, she explains on a new episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert.
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson to play Transformers in Rise Of The Beasts
In a fiendishly clever scheme to play with people’s emotions, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. shared a couple of big casting announcements on his Instagram today that seem carefully designed to trick you into conceding that you might be kind of interested in seeing Rise Of The Beasts. The first new addition to the cast is Pete Davidson, who people tend to have… a strong opinion about… and the other is Michelle Yeoh, who is great and universally beloved.
In praise of the Flanaverse, or how Netflix has turned October into an (almost) annual treat for horror fans
Almost every year since Netflix debuted The Haunting Of Hill House in 2018—exactly four years ago on October 12—the streaming service has treated horror fans to new Halloween-timed projects from Mike Flanagan. In rapid succession, the writer, director, and series creator has delivered The Haunting Of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), and The Midnight Club (2022). His take on The Fall Of The House Of Usher is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2023.
Jennifer Lawrence knows things got a bit weird there for a minute
Such is the cannibalistic nature of the Hollywood starlet cycle: when a female star is on the rise, our culture is all too happy to chew her up and spit her back out, deeming her “annoying” for all the reasons we previously enjoyed her. It happened to Anne Hathaway, and it also affected Jennifer Lawrence, who admitted during an event at the BFI London Film Festival that she “lost a sense of control” during the peak of her fame.
In Piggy, body shaming and a slasher add up to a horror film withatwist
The poster for Piggy, with a blood-soaked girl standing in what looks like a defiant pose, strongly implies a particular sort of story that the movie itself doesn’t exactly offer. As one might reasonably assume, the girl in question is given the insulting nickname of the title and bullied. As one might not, this isn’t about her taking violent revenge upon her tormentors. Writer-director Carlota Pereda, in her solo feature debut that expands her previous short, adds a major swerve that takes things in a different direction from the usual underdog vengeance tale. Not that the opening pig head on a butcher hook is entirely misdirection, mind.
Halloween costume ideas to suit every pop culture fan for 2022
After a couple of tough pandemic years, Halloween is finally back with a vengeance. Sure, you could dress up as a sexy witch/devil/baseball player/cowboy/cheerleader/whatever, but as a reader of The A.V. Club, why not take advantage of your affinity for pop culture and draw inspiration from this year’s crop of charismatic characters? The following movie and TV figures are sure to make appearances at your next Halloween costume party, parade or gathering. Read on to find inspiration and helpful links to props, masks, and other clothing to complete your costume. Which look best suits you?
Could Mad Men's Matthew Weiner get a writing credit on Taylor Swift's Midnights?
Inspiration can come from anywhere, even a good binge-watch. Just ask Taylor Swift, who has drawn from all sorts of places to create her lyrics and visuals (she’s cited The Way We Were, Love Story, and Kramer vs. Kramer as crucial to crafting the All Too Well short film). The upcoming Midnights album is no exception, with one song title plucked straight out of the Golden Age of Television.
The 20 biggest game-changing moments from The Walking Dead
Remember when everyone was watching The Walking Dead? At the height of its popularity, way back in the early 2010s, it was the most-watched, most talked-about show on television. Every twist and turn was a collective experience, and if you cared about it you had to watch the episodes live or risk being spoiled. Now, as the series shambles towards the end of its 11th and final season, those conversations are still happening, just with a smaller number of die-hard fans. There’s enough interest to ensure the surviving characters will live on through a seemingly unending stream of spinoffs and movies (and books and games and merch). The Walking Dead isn’t just a TV show based on a comic-book series anymore; it’s a global brand.
Warner Bros. Discovery eliminates another 125 jobs in scripted, unscripted, and animation divisions
Few major studios in the industry seem more tumultuous to work at right than Warner Bros. Discovery, and the concerning trend shows no sign of stopping. Per IndieWire, Warner Bros. Television has eliminated another 125 jobs amidst a wave of consolidation (and subsequent layoffs) within the company. On Tuesday, Warner...
A sequel to The Joy Luck Club is on the way
Nearly 30 years since The Joy Luck Club came out in theaters in 1993 and broke barriers for Asian and Asian-American representation in film, a sequel is reportedly in development from author Amy Tan and Ron Bass, who co-wrote the original movie’s screenplay together. According to Deadline, much of...
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds put their own twist on a Dickens classic in the first teaser for Spirited
We’re halfway through October, which means don’t get too comfortable with those Halloween decorations; Christmas is knocking on that door, demanding you start sipping hot cocoa and putting on knit sweaters in 60-degree weather. This year, you can also watch yet another version of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic A Christmas Carol—the first teaser of Apple TV+’s Spirited is here.
People pick Dahmer over Marilyn in latest Netflix viewership numbers
If Netflix’s numbers are to be believed, people hanging out, watching Dahmer, and not leaving. And this is despite the title of the show actually being Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On Netflix, viewers traded one miserable experience for another. Dahmer, Ryan Murphy’s controversial hot Jeffrey Dahmer series,...
John Carpenter talks us through his favorite video games of 2022, plus scoring Halloween Ends
John Carpenter is a legend—and he’s exactly the sort likely to scoff when you tell him that fact to his face. (In his role as a co-composer on David Gordon Green’s continuations of his beloved Halloween, Carpenter is apt to refer to himself and his collaborators as “carpet men,” brought in to install a background element, rather than claiming any more obvious creative role.) A long-time outsider from the Hollywood system, Carpenter is well-known for an irascible, self-deprecating wit and a natural blunt honesty—both of which were on fine display in our recent conversation with him about scoring Green’s upcoming Halloween Ends.
Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks are making a documentary about John Candy
Ryan Reynolds seems to be having a good year: He gets to put Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3, he has an Apple TV+ Christmas movie coming out with Will Ferrell, and he never has to work with T.J. Miller again. And that’s in addition to the regular good stuff that he always has going on, like buying soccer teams and secretly turning everything into a stealth ad for Aviation Gin. (Everybody check under your chair, there’s a free reminder that Aviation Gin exists!)
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
Old Man offers a compelling performance from Stephen Lang, but not much else
Old Man is a film that feels like it should work a lot better than it does. It’s an example of filmmaking that makes use of its minimal resources to great effect, a testament to the power of budget productions to create an entertaining experience as marshaled by director Lucky McKee. Writer Joel Veach has crafted a scenario that is both mysterious and engaging, and Stephen Lang’s titular performance is a tightrope walk of hilarity and menace. So why does Old Man still feel like a disappointment when the credits roll?
The M3GAN trailer yass-ifies the haunted doll trope
Chucky, pack your bags. Annabelle, take your braids and go. There’s a new doll slayer in town, and between her high-tech programming and perfectly blown-out hair, she’s no haunted plaything to be trifled with. M3GAN, a new horror picture produced by genre veterans James Wan and Jason Blum, introduces an android bestie unlike all the resties with one of the most fun trailers in recent memory.
R.I.P. Angela Lansbury
Prolific star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury has died. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family shared in a statement obtained by Deadline. “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
