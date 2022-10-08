ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

RV Men’s Soccer Edged Out by UCF

MIAMI (Oct. 9, 2022) – (RV) Men's Soccer took on UCF, Sunday night, at FIU Soccer Stadium, falling to the Knights, 3-1. It was a physical and action packed first half between the Panthers and UCF. After sustained FIU pressure UCF was able to launch a counterattack in the...
Football Hosts UTSA Under the Lights on Friday at FIU Stadium

WEEK 7: FIU (2-3, 0-1) vs. UTSA (4-2, 2-0) DATE Friday, October 14. STADIUM FIU Stadium (20,000) PANTHERS TAKE ON UTSA UNDER THE LIGHTS FRIDAY IN MIAMI. FIU plays its second consecutive home contest under the lights at FIU Stadium when it takes on UTSA in the Conference USA home opener on Friday, Oct. 14 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
