If so here is your chance to tell them how much they mean to you. I LOVE My Teacher is holding a contest right now and they want to know why you love your teacher. So visit I LOVE My Teacher's website and nominate your teacher today. Be sure to include why you love your teacher so much and tell them why your teacher is so awesome. Entries will be open until midnight on October 31, 2022, and the judges will decide who the winners are. The winners will be announced on November 7, 2022.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO