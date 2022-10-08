ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

UEFA Champions League group stage midway review, big questions ahead of last-16

And just like that, we're already halfway done with the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Blink a couple of more times, and it'll be over. The first three matchdays have been filled with an equal amount of dour unpredictability -- Manchester City destroying everything in their path, Bayern Munich treating the group stages like, uh, well, like the Bundesliga -- and unforeseen excitement. Napoli have won all three matches. Club Brugge have won all three matches! Chelsea fired their manager immediately after dropping their opener to Dinamo Zagreb. Barcelona are staring down another spring spent in the Europa League. And Shakhtar Donetsk are this close to qualifying for the knockout rounds despite playing their home matches in Poland because their home country is at war with Russia.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: De Gea, Foden, Saka, Ronaldo

At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation

Troy Parrott out until after World Cup with injury at Preston

Tottenham Hotspur’s young on-loan striker Troy Parrott isn’t quite getting the accolades of his fellow academy grad Dane Scarlett, but he’s been having a pretty decent season in the Championship this year with Preston North End. But unfortunately, Troy just had a major setback. Preston announced this...
ESPN

Celtic crash out of Champions League with defeat to Leipzig

Celtic's hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16 ended with a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Timo Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Emil Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.
The Guardian

Milan bounce back against Juventus to give Allegri a slap in the face

Massimiliano Allegri threw down a gauntlet, only for his rivals to pick it up and slap him in the face with it. “Try taking five starters away from Inter or Milan,” said the Juventus manager last month as he sought to defend his team’s slow start to the Serie A season by gesturing at an extensive injury list. “Then let’s see if they run into difficulty.”
