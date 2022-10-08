Read full article on original website
KEYT
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and mental torture during Alabama’s attempt to execute him on Sept. 22. They said in the court filing that at one point was left vertically suspended on the gurney. The state called off the execution shortly before midnight after difficulties obtaining vein access. Miller’s attorneys filed to court to stop Alabama from attempting a second lethal injection.
Millions in federal grants awarded for rural Alaska internet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than $100 million in grants have been announced by the federal government as part of a major effort to close the digital divide in parts of rural Alaska. The Anchorage Daily News reports the projects will be an improvement on an existing system that includes a series of microwave transmitters with limited data transmission and vulnerability to bad weather. The grants include $73 million for a partnership between the Alaska Native village corporation for Bethel and telecommunications company GCI. Funding from last year’s federal infrastructure bill and other sources have been lauded by political leaders and officials with Alaska Native organizations and telecommunications companies as providing a unique opportunity to improve telecommunications in many parts of Alaska.
Hawaii won’t cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed an executive order that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands. It also aims to stop other states from sanctioning doctors and nurses who provide such care in Hawaii. The Democrat says Hawaii won’t cooperate with any other state that tries to prosecute women who receive abortions in Hawaii. He says it won’t cooperate with any other state that tries to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaii. Ige is the latest Democratic governor to take such a step in response to conservative states that have adopted bans and tight restrictions on abortion.
GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — Republican New York Rep. Chris Jacobs is not seeking reelection amid backlash over his support for an assault weapons ban. But he’s still advocating for regulation on his way out of Congress. Jacobs has proposed licensing legislation that would require people to take a safety course, pass an FBI background check and submit fingerprints before buying a “semi-automatic assault weapon.” The father of two says he’s motivated by the back-to-back mass shootings in May at a school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo. Jacobs hasn’t yet found support for the proposal but says he hopes that will change after the November election.
Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty
CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. He faces up to life in prison. Authorities say Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or incel, and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they’re unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention. They say Genco conducted surveillance at an Ohio university in January 2020 and wrote a document titled “Isolated” that he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal.”
Reversing abortion ban tall task for West Virginia Democrats
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democratic leaders urged voters to take out their anger at the polls after the Republican supermajority Legislature approved an abortion ban. But with far fewer Democrats than Republicans in legislative races, the likelihood of winning enough seats to reverse the ban is small in next month’s election. Even where Democrats are running, registered Republicans outnumber them in 35 of the state’s 55 counties. One-fourth of the legislative races on the November ballot have no Democratic candidates. That’s higher than the 15% of ballot spots that Democrats did not fill in the 2020 general election.
Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting is underway across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk’s offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line Tuesday to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County clerk’s office. They included U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández as she seeks reelection in a race against Republican engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson. Many counties add more early voting locations on Oct. 22. Polls close Nov. 6-7 prior to Election Day on Nov. 8. Three first-term congresswoman are seeking reelection in contested races amid votes for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement. But Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday that he wasn’t saying systemic racism exists and he stood by campaign attacks on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for using that phrase. Schmidt and fellow Republicans are portraying Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly as anti-police as Schmidt tries to unseat Kelly in November. George Floyd’s death in 2020 led Kelly to form a racial justice commission. As she did, she declared that systemic racism within law enforcement must end. Schmidt argues that Kelly is calling police officers racist. Her campaign accuses him of false smears.
