Northerner
NKU infrastructure projects: The big, the small and the necessary
Bright orange fences in the sun. The sounds of drills and excavators. Dirt, dust and debris. Northern Kentucky University campus is undergoing construction, but maintenance and renovation of the infrastructure extends far underneath closed pathways, far from the public view. The most prominent construction is taking place on the bridge...
Northerner
NKU reinstates online course fees, students weigh in
Back in March of 2020, NKU shut its doors because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing all students to take their courses online for the rest of the semester. Because of this, NKU phased out charging online course fees for students. This continued for the 2021-2022 school year, but starting this fall online courses will have an attached fee again.
Northerner
What you missed at SGA: New senators, voting and professional conduct
The Student Government Association welcomed an additional slate of senators at this week’s meeting, in addition to discussing how to conduct among faculty and staff, voting and advisors. The three candidates answered questions about their reasons for joining SGA and the ideas they were bringing to the organization. After...
Northerner
“This food is disgusting:” Dining forum sparks criticism
Criticism and concerns flew freely at Norse Commons dining hall Monday night as NKU’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) held an Open Dining Forum. The forum was led by RHA President and senior journalism major Mohamed Omar and featured a panel of NKU leaders. Among the panel was Dr. Eddie Howard, Vice President for Student Affairs; Dr. Arnie Slaughter, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs; Scott Patton, Director of University Housing; Jeremy Alltop, Vice President of Administration and Finance/CFO; and Daniel Myers, Student Government Association President.
