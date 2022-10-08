Read full article on original website
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
Can I Return a Car I Just Bought?
Buyer's remorse doesn't always happen immediately, but if it does, you can usually return new purchases for a full refund -- at least when you're buying consumer goods like clothes, gadgets or toys....
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
Carscoops
Nissan Exits Russian Market, Sells Operations And Factories To NAMI For $1
Nissan has officially announced its exit from the Russian market, selling all of its local facilities and operations to NAMI, Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute. The Japanese automaker will loose 100 billion yen ($687 million) from the sale but maintains the right to buy back the entity and operations within the next six years.
Carscoops
Tesla Inadvertently Leaks Locations Of Hundreds Of New Superchargers
Tesla is set to open more than 340 new Supercharger points throughout the United States as the world’s largest network of EV chargers expands even further. Details about the new locations were briefly available on Tesla’s website and while they were swiftly removed, Twitter user Supercharger King managed to map them out on Google Maps.
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study
(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
I’m a car repair boss – four ‘tricks’ used by ‘shady’ mechanics and how to avoid getting ripped off
MECHANIC mistrust is rampant as drivers fear they’ll be ripped off without knowing they’re being tricked. Fortunately, car repair boss Janelle Gonzalez can help you identify and avoid mechanic sales traps with her years of industry experience. Janelle Gonzalez owns Blue Toro, Australia’s first national mechanic franchise.
CARS・
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
KTEN.com
10 Of the most expensive states to live in
You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Amazon frontline workers to get special payment of up to £500
Online giant Amazon has announced a special payment of up to £500 for its frontline workers. Tens of thousands of hourly paid employees, including full and part-time staff and seasonal workers, will benefit. The money will be paid in two instalments – £250 this month and £250 in December....
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Here are the Most (and Least) Expensive Cars to Insure
Many of us face a major financial annoyance twice a year: auto insurance. The national average cost of insuring your car is $136 a month, according to Insurify, an insurance-price-information website. There are several ways you can lower your costs, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III):. · Shop around...
Carscoops
Michigan Deems Carvana An “Imminent Threat” To The Public, Suspends Their License To Sell Cars
The Michigan Department of State has suspended Carvana’s license in order to protect the public from “imminent harm.”. While Carvana’s license to sell cars has been suspended in numerous states over the years, the latest case involves several alleged violations of Michigan’s Vehicle Code that were discovered after multiple no-title complaints from consumers.
