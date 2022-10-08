ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: Showers, Thunderstorms Expected in SD County Mountains

By Debbie L. Sklar
 4 days ago
A thunderstorm over the Japatul Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Daytime heat was expected to be accompanied by some showers and thunderstorms in the San Diego County mountains and inland valleys Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Low pressure centered over the northern Gulf of California was predicted to continue moist easterly flow over Southern California through the weekend.

Coastal areas were rapidly clearing at mid-morning Saturday with mostly sunny skies inland, the NWS said. Some cumulus clouds were forming over the mountains.

Any thunderstorms that form over the mountains were expected to move west into the inland valleys Saturday afternoon.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Highs in the valleys were expected to be in the mid-80s with lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mountains were expected to be in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the mid-90s with lows in the 70s.

Thunderstorms should be more widespread in the mountains and some adjacent locations Monday. With lower wind speeds, more stationary storms could produce heavier rainfall, forecasters said.

A ridge was predicted to develop along the West Coast on Wednesday and most likely continue through the end of next week, bringing warmer dry weather.

No hazardous marine weather was expected through Wednesday.

–City News Service

#Thunderstorms#Wind Speeds#Gulf Of California#Coastal#City News Service
San Diego, CA
