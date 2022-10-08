ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Lindstrom, Drake London make PFF's early NFL All-Pro team

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
The offensive line of the Atlanta Falcons has arguably been the team’s biggest weakness over the past five seasons, but thus far in 2022, this unit has played good football.

Despite starting two new players up front, the Falcons are allowing fewer sacks and running the ball extremely well through the first four games. Leading the way for Atlanta is right guard Chris Lindstrom.

Not only is Lindstrom the team’s best lineman, he’s the NFL’s highest-rated guard, according to Pro Football Focus. The fourth-year lineman has an ELITE grade of 91.3 after four weeks.

Lindstrom’s performance was impressive enough to earn a spot on PFF’s early NFL All-Pro team as the starting right guard.

PFF's Sam Monson on Chris Lindstrom

“Lindstrom earned one of the highest single-game grades ever recorded this past week. He has been a dominant force as a run-blocker, and while his pass protection has been weaker, the offense Atlanta runs means he has surrendered just three pressures.”

Drake London makes PFF All-Pro 2nd team

We all know Lindstrom has been outstanding this season, but rookie receiver Drake London is the team’s second-highest-graded player through the first four games. He was named to PFF’s early NFL All-Pro second team behind starters Cooper Kupp and A.J. Brown. After four games, London has 18 catches, 231 yards and two touchdowns.

PFF early All-Pro starting lineup

Falcons Week 5 injury report: Kyle Pitts OUT vs. Bucs

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

Kyle Pitts Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT

Bradley Pinion Personal DNP — —

