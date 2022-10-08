ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review

Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
Herald & Review

Despite security fears, tourists return to Pakistan

Tourism in Pakistan also took a hit in the late 2000s after Islamist militancy gripped many parts of the country. For the past few years, the government has been trying to revive the sector. Now an increasing number of tourists are heading to northern Pakistan, a region known for its spectacular scenery, but also for its dangers.
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 1:32 p.m. EDT

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attack could amount to war crimes. The strikes in the capital and 12 other regions Monday caused widespread power outages, and more energy plants took hits on Tuesday. One person was reported killed. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people.
Herald & Review

Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 7.8%.
