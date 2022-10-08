Read full article on original website
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbor’s territory.
Putin: Russia ready to resume gas supplies via one link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline that remains operational
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin: Russia ready to resume gas supplies via one link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline that remains operational.
Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles.
Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years.
BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missile strikes Kyiv during live broadcast
Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Despite security fears, tourists return to Pakistan
Tourism in Pakistan also took a hit in the late 2000s after Islamist militancy gripped many parts of the country. For the past few years, the government has been trying to revive the sector. Now an increasing number of tourists are heading to northern Pakistan, a region known for its spectacular scenery, but also for its dangers.
AP News Summary at 1:32 p.m. EDT
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attack could amount to war crimes. The strikes in the capital and 12 other regions Monday caused widespread power outages, and more energy plants took hits on Tuesday. One person was reported killed. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people.
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military's expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for "actual war."
Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 7.8%.
