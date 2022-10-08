ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
Without Late-Night Restaurants, Where Do We Go?

Some nights at 3 a.m., a man dressed all in black would sit at a corner booth inside the former Downbeat Diner on Hotel Street. His pompadour hairdo and shaggy sideburns were jet-black too, which, coupled with the ’70s-style Nautic sunglasses he usually wore, made the guy a dead ringer for a late-career Elvis. I’d seen him around town for more than a decade but I didn’t know who he was or why he dressed like the King. Yet here we were, more than a few times: Two late-night enthusiasts stopping in for bacon and eggs in Chinatown. But that’s the past. Downbeat, now called The Other Side Diner, doesn’t sell breakfast that late.
Honolulu rail gives green light for Dillingham utility relocation

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday that its issued a Notice to Proceed to Nan, Inc. to relocate the utility infrastructure along Dillingham Boulevard. HART awarded Nan, Inc. a $496.3 million contract in August 2022. The work along Dillingham Boulevard spans from the corner of Kamehameha Highway and...
Spooktacular Halloween 2022 Events on O‘ahu for Keiki and Families

W e love a good haunted house, pumpkin patches and all the fall activities too. But for those with younger kids, it’s usually all about the treats, not the tricks. So we’ve rounded up some places for keiki-friendly costume contests, trick-or-treating and even scavenger hunts. Here’s where to go for some good old-fashioned (and way less frightening!) fun in Honolulu and beyond.
Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center

Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
Heavy rain threat continues for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands has brought periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu welcomed back an over-the-top pageant this weekend, attracting some of the top entertainers from the LGBTQ+ community. Universal Show Queen last happened in 2019, prior to the pandemic. It made a grand return the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday amid Honolulu’s pride month, happening all of October.
