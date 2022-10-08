Read full article on original website
Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city has now joined the state in threatening severe penalties over an illegal concrete pour on Ke Nui Beach. On a coastline already marred by illegal erosion barriers — the concrete and rebar reinforcement of this house owned by Josh Van Emmerik created a new level of outrage for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest. Updated:...
Hawaii Island police investigating discovery of ‘badly’ decomposed body in Puna home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a ‘badly’ decomposed body in a Puna home Tuesday afternoon. Detectives suspect foul play may be involved in the male victim’s death. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in...
Without Late-Night Restaurants, Where Do We Go?
Some nights at 3 a.m., a man dressed all in black would sit at a corner booth inside the former Downbeat Diner on Hotel Street. His pompadour hairdo and shaggy sideburns were jet-black too, which, coupled with the ’70s-style Nautic sunglasses he usually wore, made the guy a dead ringer for a late-career Elvis. I’d seen him around town for more than a decade but I didn’t know who he was or why he dressed like the King. Yet here we were, more than a few times: Two late-night enthusiasts stopping in for bacon and eggs in Chinatown. But that’s the past. Downbeat, now called The Other Side Diner, doesn’t sell breakfast that late.
Ocean Safety busy with search for missing swimmer, drowning and multiple rescues
It's been a busy day for Ocean Safety and fire crews around the state with a drowning on Maui, an ongoing search for a missing swimmer and multiple rescues on several different islands.
Major rail construction project set to begin in Kalihi could take years to complete
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bustling stretch of Kalihi is about to get even busier as a major construction project for the rail will soon get underway along Dillingham Boulevard. The rail authority said it is now allowing the construction company Nan Incorporated to begin work. They’re expected to start before...
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Washington state police said a suspect has been arrested in the murder case of a former Hawaii woman. It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s Columbia River. Police said her boyfriend, Richard Michael Jacobson, is being held...
Honolulu rail gives green light for Dillingham utility relocation
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday that its issued a Notice to Proceed to Nan, Inc. to relocate the utility infrastructure along Dillingham Boulevard. HART awarded Nan, Inc. a $496.3 million contract in August 2022. The work along Dillingham Boulevard spans from the corner of Kamehameha Highway and...
Spooktacular Halloween 2022 Events on O‘ahu for Keiki and Families
W e love a good haunted house, pumpkin patches and all the fall activities too. But for those with younger kids, it’s usually all about the treats, not the tricks. So we’ve rounded up some places for keiki-friendly costume contests, trick-or-treating and even scavenger hunts. Here’s where to go for some good old-fashioned (and way less frightening!) fun in Honolulu and beyond.
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest
She knew she was different. Others did too. But hate spewed isn’t stopping her
Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Motorcycle, bus crash leaves 1 in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle entered an intersection and collided with a bus.
Heavy rain threat continues for the islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands has brought periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
Crews rescue hiker who became ill on Diamond Head trail
The HFD reminds the public to hike safely and provides the following hiking safety tips.
A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu welcomed back an over-the-top pageant this weekend, attracting some of the top entertainers from the LGBTQ+ community. Universal Show Queen last happened in 2019, prior to the pandemic. It made a grand return the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday amid Honolulu’s pride month, happening all of October.
