AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing Bonus
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up Today
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women Arrested
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD School
WATCH: KU football coordinators recap TCU loss, look ahead to Oklahoma
Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24.
With Jason Bean KU's likely starter vs. OU, meet the quarterback who's expected to back him up
With Jalon Daniels doubtful for KU’s road game against Oklahoma this week, Jason Bean will step in to lead the Jayhawks against the Sooners. But with the senior quarterback about to start his first game since November of last year, it means KU will need someone else available as Bean’s backup. That player is expected to be true freshman Ethan Vasko.
Late Kick: Oklahoma State vs TCU is a crucial matchup in the Big 12
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Oklahoma State and TCU.
Week 7 College Football Picks: No. 8 Oklahoma State At No. 13 TCU
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU.
Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at TCU
The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced on Monday that Kansas State's October 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be announced after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is set. The Wildcats have a...
WATCH: Purdue commit Terrell Washington Jr. shows positional versatility in mid-season highlights
Purdue running back commit Terrell Washington Jr. out of Wylie (Tex.) is one of the most versatile prospects in the 2023 class and through six games this season he showed that on the field. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound running back prospect currently has 70 passing yards, 318 rushing yards and...
