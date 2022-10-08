ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: KU football coordinators recap TCU loss, look ahead to Oklahoma

Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Downs, KS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
247Sports

Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at TCU

The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced on Monday that Kansas State's October 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be announced after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is set. The Wildcats have a...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy