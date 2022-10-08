Read full article on original website
Gubernatorial candidates respond to polls, Biden’s visit to Oregon
Not much is known about the President's visit to Oregon at the end of this week, but one thing is for sure, he will be stumping for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek.
Democratic Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek highlights support for contribution limits
Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek on Monday pledged to make contribution limits a top priority if voters elect her, citing the ongoing role of large donations in state races. “We’re going to put this at the top of the list,” Kotek said at a roundtable with campaign finance...
Newly drawn House district in Oregon shifts from lean Democratic to toss-up
The newly drawn 6th Congressional District in Oregon that was once considered to be a safe Democratic seat may end up being up for grabs after election forecasters shifted the race from leaning likely Democratic to a toss-up. Democrats approved new congressional boundaries for the district last year thinking the...
Race for new Oregon Congressional seat now considered a ‘tossup,’ report says
The race for Oregon’s new seat in Congress, once considered safe for Democrats, is now a “tossup” within reach of Republicans, according to one influential politics outlet. The Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race for the 6th Congressional District on Tuesday morning from “lean...
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate says voters are 'done' with failed leadership and 'ready for a change'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan about what issues Oregonians support ahead of the midterm elections.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following...
Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek promises campaign contribution limits if elected
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek told KOIN 6 News that she's concerned about million-dollar contributions given to her chief opponents by Nike founder Phil Knight.
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson
Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Recognize Reality – Cast your vote for Tina Kotek, not Betsy Johnson
Many of us have known and appreciated Betsy Johnson for many years. She has worked hard, provided good constituent service for our Tillamook communities and her middle of the road position is attractive to some — but she WILL NOT WIN. Polls show she has less than 20% of the vote while Tina Kotek (D) and Christine Drazan (R) each have about 30%. Polling numbers are always suspect, but closing a gap of 10% is highly, highly unlikely. So for Democratic- leaning voters a vote for Betsy is really a vote taken away from Democrat Tina Kotek. This makes much more likely Republican Christine Drazan will win.
A Gop Official In Oregon Claims Tina Kotek, The Democratic Candidate, Violated The Law
The Democratic contender for governor, Tina Kotek, is accused of breaking the law by making promises to a third-party candidate who then withdrew from the campaign, according to a complaint made on Friday by a senior member of the Oregon Republican Party. Early in September, Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic physician...
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party and Pacific Green Party, withdrew […] The post Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
Services for substance use in Oregon face widespread gaps, study finds
Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to...
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
Phil Knight really doesn't want Tina Kotek to be Oregon governor, experts say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike co-founder Phil Knight donated $1 million to Republican Christine Drazan's campaign in the race for Oregon governor after previously donating a total of $3.75 million to unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. With the November election a month away, polls are showing Drazan is neck and neck...
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112
We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
