Oregon State

Washington Examiner

Newly drawn House district in Oregon shifts from lean Democratic to toss-up

The newly drawn 6th Congressional District in Oregon that was once considered to be a safe Democratic seat may end up being up for grabs after election forecasters shifted the race from leaning likely Democratic to a toss-up. Democrats approved new congressional boundaries for the district last year thinking the...
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson

Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Recognize Reality – Cast your vote for Tina Kotek, not Betsy Johnson

Many of us have known and appreciated Betsy Johnson for many years. She has worked hard, provided good constituent service for our Tillamook communities and her middle of the road position is attractive to some — but she WILL NOT WIN. Polls show she has less than 20% of the vote while Tina Kotek (D) and Christine Drazan (R) each have about 30%. Polling numbers are always suspect, but closing a gap of 10% is highly, highly unlikely. So for Democratic- leaning voters a vote for Betsy is really a vote taken away from Democrat Tina Kotek. This makes much more likely Republican Christine Drazan will win.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party and Pacific Green Party, withdrew […] The post Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs help now

I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
opb.org

Services for substance use in Oregon face widespread gaps, study finds

Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to...
The Skanner News

Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber

A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112

We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
