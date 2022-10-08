Many of us have known and appreciated Betsy Johnson for many years. She has worked hard, provided good constituent service for our Tillamook communities and her middle of the road position is attractive to some — but she WILL NOT WIN. Polls show she has less than 20% of the vote while Tina Kotek (D) and Christine Drazan (R) each have about 30%. Polling numbers are always suspect, but closing a gap of 10% is highly, highly unlikely. So for Democratic- leaning voters a vote for Betsy is really a vote taken away from Democrat Tina Kotek. This makes much more likely Republican Christine Drazan will win.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO