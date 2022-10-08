ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'

HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

LIVE on TBS: Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups

The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. Justin Verlander, the favorite for the...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Gilbert draws dream matchup in G1 clash vs. Verlander

HOUSTON -- Days after Logan Gilbert was drafted by the Mariners in 2018, taken with their first-round pick, the cerebrally competitive, yet sheepishly unassuming, pitcher took in his first game at T-Mobile Park just behind the home dugout. The Mariners were a half-game ahead of the Astros for first place...
SEATTLE, WA
Houston, TX
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Houston, TX
MLB

Mariners know importance of quick start in ALDS

HOUSTON -- In the American League Wild Card Series, the Mariners looked right at home in front of 48,000 passionate fans as they pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in postseason history to stun the Blue Jays in their own building. Now, Seattle’s postseason path gets far more challenging...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

JV sets postseason K mark in 'rusty' G1 start

HOUSTON -- From the first pitch Justin Verlander threw to Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, the Astros’ ace looked more ineffective than he had all season long. The Cy Young Award front-runner, Verlander opened Game 1 of the American League Division Series by...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Clevinger gets Game 1 nod for Padres; Darvish set for G2

LOS ANGELES -- For the second time in three years, Mike Clevinger is set to take the ball for the Padres in Game 1 of a National League Division Series against the Dodgers. The circumstances around this start are different, to say the least. "It's been a long time coming,"...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Stars align for Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 win

LOS ANGELES -- After not contributing at the level he’s capable of in the Dodgers’ 2021 postseason run, Game 1 of the National League Division Series saw Trea Turner get off on the right foot. The Dodgers’ shortstop homered, doubled and scored twice to catalyze L.A.’s offense as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions

LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Stars aligning for red-hot Phils after stealing Game 1

ATLANTA -- The Phillies played Garrett Stubbs’ “Phils Win” playlist after Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, just like they always do when they win. The song “Cold Heart” filled the clubhouse as players shuffled about. A couple players sat in front...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Here's how the Division Series underdogs rank

This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings. These four teams had to put in some extra work to make it this far. That puts them all in a tough spot to start the Division Series, but they also have momentum. Here’s how the four Division Series underdogs rank, along with their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win their respective series.
GAMBLING
MLB

This could be Padres' formula for an NLDS upset

LOS ANGELES -- Having played six series against the Dodgers in his first year as Padres manager -- and having lost all six of those series -- Bob Melvin sat at the podium in the Petco Park interview room last month and was asked about the prospect of facing Los Angeles for a seventh time in October.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Rookies set stage for Astros' G1 fireworks

HOUSTON -- Before Yordan Alvarez blew the roof off Minute Maid Park with his dramatic three-run, walk-off homer to beat the Mariners, 8-7, in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, there were two clutch plate appearances by a pair of Astros rookies. David Hensley, who pinch-hit...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

'He's our guy': Braves confident with Fried on mound in Game 1

ATLANTA -- As Max Fried prepares to take the Braves into another postseason, his teammates are still impressed with the incredible willpower he showed after his right ankle was nearly fractured during Game 6 of last year’s World Series. "Sometimes it takes will," third-base coach Ron Washington said. "Sometimes...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Snell to start Game 3 at Petco Park

LOS ANGELES -- On Friday night, when the Padres play their first playoff game before fans at Petco Park in 16 years, it will be Blake Snell who takes the ball first. Manager Bob Melvin officially confirmed Snell as the Padres Game 3 starter on Tuesday afternoon, as the Padres plan to stay on turn in their starting rotation. That leaves right-hander Joe Musgrove to start a potential Game 4 on Saturday, if necessary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Padres-Dodgers Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FS1)

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers continued their season-long dominance over the division-rival Padres with a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but Game 2 is set to be a showdown between a pair of veteran aces in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

The key storylines for each NLDS Game 2 today

We hope you found a way to sit next to a television all day on Tuesday, because that was fun. And we’re of course just getting started. But don’t get too used to it: There were four games on Tuesday, but the rest of this week, there are only two games each day. Wednesday, the American League takes a day off; Thursday, the National League does; Friday, the American League gets another one. If there are no sweeps, there will be four games again on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Cool Hand Suárez ready to deal in NLDS opener

ATLANTA -- Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez watched teammates Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola dominate the Cardinals last weekend in the NL Wild Card Series. Lessons can be learned, he said. “Something that I learn from them all the time is how they attack hitters,” Suárez said Monday through the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

There's never been a postseason game like Yordan's

You don’t necessarily need fancy numbers to know that Yordan Alvarez had an incredibly valuable game in Houston’s stunning Game 1 win, because it doesn’t exactly require a lot of science to say that “going 3-for-5 with a walk-off home run to help your club come back from a 7-3 deficit” is a very good thing to do.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

After breakout season, Gentry headlines Royals' AFL contingent

In the fall of 2020, the Royals approached Tyler Gentry with a plan. The organization had just selected the outfielder in the third round out of Alabama but had yet to work with him in person due to the pandemic-canceled Minor League season, so they used their instructional league for just that purpose -- to instruct.
KANSAS CITY, MO

