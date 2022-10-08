10.07.2022 | 2:26 AM | ANAHEIM – 1 female was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries this morning after crashing her sports car into a 2 parked cars and landing the vehicle on its roof. Originally the first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision requiring extrication. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found a vehicle upside down however the single occupant, a female, self extricated by crawling from the over turned vehicle. Witnesses reported that the small sports vehicle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed prior to the crash. The Speeding car damaged 2 parked cars before landing on its roof. The driver was treated for unknown injuries and transported to a nearby hospital. It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The incident is still under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO