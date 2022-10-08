ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Freshmen sophomore Burros prepare for Sultans

The Burroughs freshmen-sophomore football team is preparing to welcome Sultana on Thursday with kickoff at 4 p.m. The Burros return home after losing 36-0 to Serrano last week and are preparing for a chance to win their first league home game. Coach Brandon Ihle spoke about their upcoming opponent and what his team is working on to give themselves a fighting chance to celebrate a win on their home field.
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
KESQ

Storm chances linger into Tuesday

Isolated storms that developed over Riverside County mountains this afternoon have dissipated, but their clouds remain stretched across the low desert. Skies will gradually clear through the night, with temperatures cooling into the low and mid-70s Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will become more scattered across Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains...
KESQ News Channel 3

Mountain storms likely again this afternoon

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed on Temecula Street

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on a Temecula residential street, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Howell Mountain and Serdonis streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, an Acura sedan hit the...
macaronikid.com

11 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!

Have you created a little Halloween or Fall Fun for the family yet? This is the perfect time to start, with just three weeks until Halloween. Pumpkin patches, festivals and all kinds of Halloween activities are in full swing now, and we have done all the work to find them for you! So bookmark our events page here and our Fall Family Fun Guide, and you won't need to spend time hunting for things to do with the family each week.
Fontana Herald News

Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana

A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
onscene.tv

Lady Crashes Her Speeding Sports Car Into 2 Parked Cars | Anaheim

10.07.2022 | 2:26 AM | ANAHEIM – 1 female was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries this morning after crashing her sports car into a 2 parked cars and landing the vehicle on its roof. Originally the first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision requiring extrication. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found a vehicle upside down however the single occupant, a female, self extricated by crawling from the over turned vehicle. Witnesses reported that the small sports vehicle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed prior to the crash. The Speeding car damaged 2 parked cars before landing on its roof. The driver was treated for unknown injuries and transported to a nearby hospital. It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The incident is still under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
