Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Freshmen sophomore Burros prepare for Sultans
The Burroughs freshmen-sophomore football team is preparing to welcome Sultana on Thursday with kickoff at 4 p.m. The Burros return home after losing 36-0 to Serrano last week and are preparing for a chance to win their first league home game. Coach Brandon Ihle spoke about their upcoming opponent and what his team is working on to give themselves a fighting chance to celebrate a win on their home field.
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
KESQ
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
KESQ
Storm chances linger into Tuesday
Isolated storms that developed over Riverside County mountains this afternoon have dissipated, but their clouds remain stretched across the low desert. Skies will gradually clear through the night, with temperatures cooling into the low and mid-70s Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will become more scattered across Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains...
Mountain storms likely again this afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
Some areas of SoCal wake up to rain, thunderstorms with cooler temps on tap Wednesday
Some parts of Southern California began to see light rain and thunderstorms Wednesday as cool temperatures settled over the region thanks to a low-pressure system.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
vvng.com
Phelan man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass was identified as Eduardo C. Zaragoza, a 30-year-old resident of Phelan. The fatal crash happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 4:21 am, on the northbound I-15, near the...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
sb-american.com
Young Men And Women Of San Bernardino High Prove They Are Role Models During Mr. And Miss Cardinal City Pageant
On Saturday, September 24, Michael Torres was crowned Mr. Cardinal City and Anne Martinez was crowned Miss Cardinal City during the combined pageant held at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. The Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant is the brainchild of Bilingual School Outreach Worker Jaime Rios, who wanted...
Jalopnik
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed on Temecula Street
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on a Temecula residential street, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Howell Mountain and Serdonis streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, an Acura sedan hit the...
WATCH: Chaotic Wind, Rain Tears Down California Birthday Party Setup
macaronikid.com
11 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Have you created a little Halloween or Fall Fun for the family yet? This is the perfect time to start, with just three weeks until Halloween. Pumpkin patches, festivals and all kinds of Halloween activities are in full swing now, and we have done all the work to find them for you! So bookmark our events page here and our Fall Family Fun Guide, and you won't need to spend time hunting for things to do with the family each week.
Fontana Herald News
Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana
A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
onscene.tv
Lady Crashes Her Speeding Sports Car Into 2 Parked Cars | Anaheim
10.07.2022 | 2:26 AM | ANAHEIM – 1 female was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries this morning after crashing her sports car into a 2 parked cars and landing the vehicle on its roof. Originally the first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision requiring extrication. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found a vehicle upside down however the single occupant, a female, self extricated by crawling from the over turned vehicle. Witnesses reported that the small sports vehicle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed prior to the crash. The Speeding car damaged 2 parked cars before landing on its roof. The driver was treated for unknown injuries and transported to a nearby hospital. It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The incident is still under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SUV Goes Over Embankment of 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Hawthorne; Man Killed
A man was found dead inside a white SUV that went down an embankment of an off-ramp from the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne tonight, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down the ramp.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
