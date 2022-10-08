Read full article on original website
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
WRIC TV
Chesterfield residents react after county proposes new use for old Matoaca Elementary
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After Chesterfield County released plans about a new use for Matoaca Elementary School, some residents are concerned. The proposal put forward by Chesterfield County was presented to the community on Oct. 5. The plan seeks to turn the old Matoaca Elementary School built in...
rvamag.com
A Broke Student’s Guide to Richmond Good Cheap Eats
Broke student but wanting to explore the city? You have been eating at the university food hall for awhile and its probably a good time to highlight a few places YOU the students at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University can enjoy and afford. Here is our (in)complete list of great spots to get decent food at decent prices! If you can think of a few more, let us know in the comments.
Main Street revitalization money going to Blackstone, Louisa, Ashland
Across Central Virginia, a little more than $50,000 of the money will go to Blackstone, Louisa and Ashland's downtown associations to help small businesses and bring more tourists to the areas.
NBC12
Petersburg Public Schools receive $35K donation
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - What was supposed to be an ordinary principal workshop turned into quite a surprise for Petersburg Public School leaders. Medicaid Healthcare Plan Provider Anthem HealthKeepers Plus surprised school leaders with a $35,000 check on Tuesday. “At first, we had no idea what was going on,” Cool...
NBC12
‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -In her time of need, a Petersburg woman turned to her best friend for help. Now, she’s returning the favor and saying thank you in this week’s Acts of Kindness. Back in August, Janice Gant had a total knee replacement surgery and discovered she needed...
Richmond residents speak out about chronic speeding on Semmes Avenue
According to Richmond Police, there have been three speed-related crashes on Semmes Avenue so far in 2022 and two speed-related crashes on that stretch of the road in all of 2021. But residents told 8News they believe there are more crashes that are going unreported, or not being designated as speed-related.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
petersburg-va.org
Petersburg Fall Citywide Cleanup on October 22.
Time for the Petersburg Fall Citywide Cleanup on Saturday, October 22. Start gathering items now for drop-off at locations in each Ward. Help Keep Petersburg Clean!
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops
Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Richmond still doesn't know how student got loaded gun into school
Richmond Public School is still trying to determine how a student was able to bring a loaded gun into George Wythe High School without setting off the school's metal detectors.
NBC12
Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
cbs19news
Small earthquake reported in Richmond overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a small earthquake in Richmond overnight. According to USGS, the 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just after midnight six miles northwest of Short Pump and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. No damage was reported.
Photos of persons of interest in Richmond Riverside Drive car theft released
The Richmond Police Department has released photos of men believed to be people of interest in a car theft that occurred towards the end of September.
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Laurel Street shooting suspects
Police said witnesses told officers that the man in a green T-shirt assaulted a female at the scene, and afterward, the man in the white tank top shot the victims.
Petersburg Schools has a message for potential bus drivers: 'We need you'
Petersburg Schools put out a call for help to the community. Petersburg Schools Supervisor of Transportation said he has 10 bus driver vacancies due to retirements and others leaving the position.
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.
Richmond police identify man killed in Q Street shooting
Richmond police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the city early Sunday.
NBC12
Gas prices climb over 10 cents in a week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gas prices are going back up. According to AAA, the national average is now $3.90 a gallon and in Virginia it’s about $3.50. That’s up around 15 cents from where prices were a week ago. Prices at the pump are still nothing like they were...
