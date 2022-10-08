Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Petersburg Public Schools receives $35k donation for new furniture, community help
A well known healthcare group stopped by the Petersburg Public Schools this week to present a check for students and staff.
NBC12
‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -In her time of need, a Petersburg woman turned to her best friend for help. Now, she’s returning the favor and saying thank you in this week’s Acts of Kindness. Back in August, Janice Gant had a total knee replacement surgery and discovered she needed...
NBC12
Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond residents speak out about chronic speeding on Semmes Avenue
According to Richmond Police, there have been three speed-related crashes on Semmes Avenue so far in 2022 and two speed-related crashes on that stretch of the road in all of 2021. But residents told 8News they believe there are more crashes that are going unreported, or not being designated as speed-related.
NBC12
“We are still completely in the dark” says non-profits as Enrichmond Foundation fallout continues
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly four months after Enrichmond Foundation’s board of directors decided to suddenly dissolve, the dozens of non-profits and civic associations who relied on the group as a bank account still don’t have their money. “We are still completely in the dark,” said Mac Wood,...
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Main Street revitalization money going to Blackstone, Louisa, Ashland
Across Central Virginia, a little more than $50,000 of the money will go to Blackstone, Louisa and Ashland's downtown associations to help small businesses and bring more tourists to the areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos of persons of interest in Richmond Riverside Drive car theft released
The Richmond Police Department has released photos of men believed to be people of interest in a car theft that occurred towards the end of September.
rvamag.com
A Broke Student’s Guide to Richmond Good Cheap Eats
Broke student but wanting to explore the city? You have been eating at the university food hall for awhile and its probably a good time to highlight a few places YOU the students at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University can enjoy and afford. Here is our (in)complete list of great spots to get decent food at decent prices! If you can think of a few more, let us know in the comments.
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Laurel Street shooting suspects
Police said witnesses told officers that the man in a green T-shirt assaulted a female at the scene, and afterward, the man in the white tank top shot the victims.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rvahub.com
Short Pump Kroger eliminating single-use plastic bags today, other stores to follow
Today, the first Kroger store in the Richmond area will eliminate single-use plastic bags. Customers at the Kroger Short Pump store, located at 11895 W. Broad St., will have the option to bring a bag, purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents, or purchase a reusable tote for 99 cents. Proceeds from the sale of reusable bags will be donated to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.
The special reason this 7-year-old was sworn in as a Hanover firefighter
For Javi Guzman, Monday morning's ceremony was a dream come true as friends, family and classmates looked on to watch the boy take the oath to become Hanover's newest firefighter.
WRIC TV
Chesterfield residents react after county proposes new use for old Matoaca Elementary
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After Chesterfield County released plans about a new use for Matoaca Elementary School, some residents are concerned. The proposal put forward by Chesterfield County was presented to the community on Oct. 5. The plan seeks to turn the old Matoaca Elementary School built in...
Richmond still doesn't know how student got loaded gun into school
Richmond Public School is still trying to determine how a student was able to bring a loaded gun into George Wythe High School without setting off the school's metal detectors.
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.
After losing her baby, she started a nonprofit to help other families avoid pain
After working through the trauma of her loss, she found herself in a place wanting and willing to be a light for other families who lost their babies.
Grieving Henrico widow says apartment complex won't help her solve mold problem
A Henrico woman told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that she doesn't know who else to turn to after she said her apartment complex's property manager refused to help her solve a mold issue.
Broad Street to close in downtown Richmond over the weekend
The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works has announced that there will be closures along Broad Street over the weekend.
Comments / 0