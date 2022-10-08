ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

NBC12

Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
RICHMOND, VA
Petersburg, VA
Petersburg, VA
rvamag.com

A Broke Student’s Guide to Richmond Good Cheap Eats

Broke student but wanting to explore the city? You have been eating at the university food hall for awhile and its probably a good time to highlight a few places YOU the students at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University can enjoy and afford. Here is our (in)complete list of great spots to get decent food at decent prices! If you can think of a few more, let us know in the comments.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Short Pump Kroger eliminating single-use plastic bags today, other stores to follow

Today, the first Kroger store in the Richmond area will eliminate single-use plastic bags. Customers at the Kroger Short Pump store, located at 11895 W. Broad St., will have the option to bring a bag, purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents, or purchase a reusable tote for 99 cents. Proceeds from the sale of reusable bags will be donated to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.
RICHMOND, VA

