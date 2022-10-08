ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

live5news.com

Deputies search for man who disappeared from hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are trying to find a man who walked away from a hospital Saturday morning. Charles Demont Jackson, 41, was last seen at approximately 9:45 a.m. at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. He was last seen...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man was arrested Saturday after leading investigators on a chase from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant. Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and receiving a stolen good of more than $2000 but less than $10,000.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Committee hears hours of concerns, ideas about how to help more SC children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Figuring out how to make South Carolina better for its children is a top concern for so many parents, educators and leaders across the state. Over the last few weeks, a group of lawmakers, state agency leaders and South Carolinians have been traveling the state and hearing hours and hours of concerns and ideas to try to answer that question.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington County coroner identifies victim fatality shot on South Lake Dr.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reported two people were shot near a Waffle House shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officials tweeted on the department's Twitter page that deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20 after the victims were shot in an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

WIS-TV

iheart.com

Search Under After Man Escapes Jail In Sumter County

(Sumter County, SC)-- Law enforcement is searching for a man who escaped a detention center in Sumter County. Staff discovered Lance Michael Alberti had escaped from the jail Sunday morning. He had been in since an arrest for shoplifting on Friday, with bond denied Saturday due to an outstanding warrant...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Lexington man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Lexington County narcotics agents arrested a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine, and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents said was fentanyl, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

