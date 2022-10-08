Read full article on original website
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bags
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challenge
Despite criticism, Richmond approves plans for civilian review board
Richmond city leaders unanimously approved a plan to establish a civilian review board during their meeting Monday night to investigate police misconduct in the city.
Chesterfield looking for polling place staff ahead of Election Day
The county says over 900 staff members are required to keep Chesterfield's 87 voting locations running smoothly on Election Day, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year.
City of Richmond hires first director for Office of Sustainability
According to a release on Oct. 7 from the Office of the Mayor, Laura Thomas was previously the Sustainability Program Administrator for the City of Largo, Florida, and has experience in sustainability and resilience with a focus on equity.
wmra.org
False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond
A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
Freeman High School community mourning death of teacher
The Freeman High School community is in mourning, following the unexpected death of social studies teacher Lara Curry. Curry died Oct. 8.
WRIC TV
Chesterfield residents react after county proposes new use for old Matoaca Elementary
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After Chesterfield County released plans about a new use for Matoaca Elementary School, some residents are concerned. The proposal put forward by Chesterfield County was presented to the community on Oct. 5. The plan seeks to turn the old Matoaca Elementary School built in...
Gov. Youngkin announces more than $257,000 in grants for main street revitalization projects
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that grants totaling more than $257,000 through the Virginia Main Street Program will be administered to 16 communities across the state.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Oh what a Tuesday celebration it was in Emporia
This past Tuesday evening, hundreds packed the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s park as local police departments joined forces to host National Night Out — an event which seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial...
Richmond still doesn't know how student got loaded gun into school
Richmond Public School is still trying to determine how a student was able to bring a loaded gun into George Wythe High School without setting off the school's metal detectors.
NBC12
Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
Chesterfield Teacher Arrested for Alleged Assault of Former Student
Chesterfield Teacher Arrested for Alleged Assault of Former Student
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops
Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
Judge denies Richmond mayor, police chief’s latest effort to have $5M wrongful termination lawsuit tossed
A Richmond judge has rejected the city's latest effort to have a $5 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Gerald Smith thrown out.
WHSV
VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country. Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.
thenewsprogress.com
Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
petersburg-va.org
Petersburg Fall Citywide Cleanup on October 22.
Time for the Petersburg Fall Citywide Cleanup on Saturday, October 22. Start gathering items now for drop-off at locations in each Ward. Help Keep Petersburg Clean!
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.
