Petersburg, VA

wmra.org

False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond

A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
VIRGINIA STATE
Petersburg, VA
Petersburg, VA
Petersburg, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Oh what a Tuesday celebration it was in Emporia

This past Tuesday evening, hundreds packed the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s park as local police departments joined forces to host National Night Out — an event which seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial...
EMPORIA, VA
NBC12

Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops

Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
PETERSBURG, VA
WHSV

VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country. Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.
RICHMOND, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA

