Petersburg, VA

NBC12

Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
styleweekly.com

Follow the Glow

Garden Glow is a completely immersive event, with the gardens appearing to be lit from within, and the familiar landscape elements transformed into architectural shapes and soft textures in various colors. The Glow Path is central to it all. This year, the pathway is longer than ever, taking visitors from...
rvamag.com

A Broke Student’s Guide to Richmond Good Cheap Eats

Broke student but wanting to explore the city? You have been eating at the university food hall for awhile and its probably a good time to highlight a few places YOU the students at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University can enjoy and afford. Here is our (in)complete list of great spots to get decent food at decent prices! If you can think of a few more, let us know in the comments.
NewsBreak
WRIC - ABC 8News

When do we turn the clocks back and end daylight saving time?

This year, Sunday, Nov. 6 is that special day when we rewind our clocks back one hour and get some extra time to enjoy the back of our eyelids. Or, for the party-going crowd, an extra hour to imbibe favorite alcoholic beverages as bars across the East Coast crank the clock back from 2 to 1 a.m.
NBC12

Thousands return to Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a return to form for the 18th annual Richmond Folk Festival as Thousands of people made their way to the opening night of the famed musical event on Browns Island. Lowered pandemic restrictions meant the Friday night crowds were some of the largest in...
NBC12

Community searches for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are searching for Rob Brandenberg, a VCU’s Final Four team member. According to his girlfriend, Brandenberg left a note and was despondent. His cell phone is turned off. Brandenberg’s close friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa says this is highly out of character. “Me...
