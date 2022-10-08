Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
KOCO
5-year-old at center of Norman Amber Alert found safe in Oklahoma City
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman child at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday night was found safe. Norman police issued an Amber Alert after they believed a 5-year-old was the victim of parental kidnapping. The child was later found safe in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
KOCO
One person was shot in Yukon, officials say
YUKON, Okla. — Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon where one person was shot, officials say. On Monday night, police responded to a scene near Northwest 10th Street and Mustang Road where someone appeared to have been shot, officials say. Authorities are working to lock down the...
Disabled OKC woman says mobility scooter goes missing from locked apartment during move-out
A disabled Oklahoma City woman said her mobility scooter was stolen from her apartment and she has no idea how it happened.
Edmond Police Arrest Man Following Brief Chase
Edmond police arrested a man accused of attempting to rob multiple stores in Edmond on Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd St. and Bryant Ave. in Edmond following the robbery reports. They located the suspect and a short chase began. The suspect crashed the car and...
News On 6
Norman Police Respond To Semitruck Rollover On Highway
The Norman Police Department is responding to a wreck that happened at around 6:15 a.m. on I-35 near West Robinson Street. Police said a semitruck taking the exit off the highway to eastbound West Robinson Street rolled over, and the department has closed the exit. This is a developing story.
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
News On 6
Edmond Police Sergeant Recovering After Head-On Collision
Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells is in stable condition after he was struck by another driver. Sgt. Wells was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver during a police chase on Sept. 23. Wells remains critically hurt, but doctors said he is now stable. The Edmond Police Department said they...
KOCO
OKC police issue Silver Alert for missing 73-year-old woman last seen Monday evening
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen Monday evening. Authorities said Linda Staley was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sleepy Meadows Drive, near Britton and Anderson roads, and left her home on foot.
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar
Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
news9.com
Norman Child Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued
A missing child has been returned safe to a family friend's home in Oklahoma City after authorities said her non-custodial parents took her. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed 5-year-old Paiton Tannehill had been safely returned at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an Amber...
Injured Edmond Police officer still critical but stable
An Edmond Police officer is still in critical condition but has stabilized following a wreck following a pursuit.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Homes, Leading Police On Chase Arrested
A man is in custody on Monday accused of breaking into homes and leading police on a short early-morning chase on the northwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the man was allegedly trying to break into homes near the Broadway Extension and West Wilshire...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
News On 6
Investigators Searching For Suspect In Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Motel Known For High Crime
UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. Oklahoma City police are looking for clues in a man’s death at a motel known as a magnet for criminal activity. The man was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th...
News On 6
1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
One person killed in Plaza Inn shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in south Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital
A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah. Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital...
