Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person was shot in Yukon, officials say

YUKON, Okla. — Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon where one person was shot, officials say. On Monday night, police responded to a scene near Northwest 10th Street and Mustang Road where someone appeared to have been shot, officials say. Authorities are working to lock down the...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Respond To Semitruck Rollover On Highway

The Norman Police Department is responding to a wreck that happened at around 6:15 a.m. on I-35 near West Robinson Street. Police said a semitruck taking the exit off the highway to eastbound West Robinson Street rolled over, and the department has closed the exit. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Edmond Police Sergeant Recovering After Head-On Collision

Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells is in stable condition after he was struck by another driver. Sgt. Wells was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver during a police chase on Sept. 23. Wells remains critically hurt, but doctors said he is now stable. The Edmond Police Department said they...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Norman Child Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

A missing child has been returned safe to a family friend's home in Oklahoma City after authorities said her non-custodial parents took her. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed 5-year-old Paiton Tannehill had been safely returned at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an Amber...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital

A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah. Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital...
HARRAH, OK

