thenewscrypto.com
Huobi Token Price Surges 30% Following Justin Sun’s Entry
Justin tweeted about the new advisory committee’s decision to resurrect the exchange. Huobi Token will also play a major role in the larger restoration strategy. In a meeting on Monday, Justin Sun, a new member of Huobi Global’s Advisory Committee, outlined ambitions to revitalize the cryptocurrency exchange. According to Tron creator Justin Sun, the company’s resurrection plans include a focus on the Huobi Token, brand empowerment, and commercial collaboration.
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Claims Bitcoin Superior to CBDC
Michael Saylor thinks Bitcoin is also superior than gold and real estate. MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries now have almost 130,000 BTC in their possession. Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy and Bitcoin maximalist, stated that CBDCs are unstable and doomed to fail. Bitcoin is superior, he says, because of its connection to scarcity, time, and energy. Saylor decided to include Bitcoin in MicroStrategy’s assets because of the currency’s utility as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven for wealth.
LBank Review 2022: Exchange Features, Security & Fees
LBank exchange is one of the popular trading platforms designed in 2015 by experts with a wealth of experience in the cryptocurrency industry. LBank has been in the space for the past 7 years and has built a reputation for listing good Metaverse, GameFi, NFT, and DeFi tokens before they become available on any other major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Accept Dogecoin Payments
Elon Musk’s Boring Company now accepts Dogecoin as payment. Tesla already accepts DOGE for some merchandise. Elon Musk’s underground tunneling system company, The Boring Company, has expanded its operations by launching a new perfume. Musk recently revealed in a tweet that the Company has launched an unusual product, a fragrance that smells like a candle at the dinner table. Customers could pay for the product using Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.
SEC Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over BAYC NFT Sales
The commission is also looking into the ApeCoin distribution. The 24-hour floor price of BAYC NFTs has dropped by almost 3%. In an effort to exert more control over the digital assets sector, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to increase regulatory oversight. The Commission has accused specific companies, tokens, and markets of participating in illicit activity. But well-known NFTs could not slip through its grasp this time.
Audius (AUDIO) Price Prediction 2022 – Will AUDIO Hit $0.5 Soon?
Bullish AUDIO price prediction is $0.422 to $2.367. AUDIO price might also reach $0.5 soon. Bearish AUDIO price prediction for 2022 is $0.176. In Audius’s (AUDIO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AUDIO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
DeFi Firms Sets a Brand-New Record With Four Hacks in a Day
Temple DAO, a DeFi protocol, was hack and lost more than $2.3 million. Mango Market, a platform based on Solana, lost $100M as a result of a hack. Crypto hacking has been the most tragic thing to happen in the crypto market. The prominent Binance exchange also hacked on October 7. And the crypto market claimed this morning that four attacks in one day are a new record in the crypto sector.
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
Google Cloud To Accept Crypto in Collaboration With Coinbase
It would begin accepting cryptocurrency payments in the first quarter of 2023. Coinbase’s commerce service now supports 10 different digital currencies. Google’s latest partnership is a show of support for digital currencies. The number of countries using cryptocurrency has been growing recently. Several major corporations are also beginning to see web3’s potential.
Celsius Ex-CEO Dumps About $1M Worth CEL and USDC
Coffeezilla, an online scam-busting investigator, has brought to light the fact. Celsius, meanwhile, has a negative net worth of more than $1.19 billion. Ex-CEO of the insolvent digital asset lending company Celsius, Alex Mashinsky is purportedly selling Celsius (CEL) tokens. Mashinsky, however, is being scrutinized after the bankruptcy filing and subsequent stoppage of the withdrawal by his company. It was previously claimed that high-ranking Celsius employees took out large sums of money just before the company went bankrupt.
Terra (LUNC) Price Surges 8% Post Terra Rebels Update
The volunteer developer community now has its own Terra Rebels subReddit. Using this subReddit, members of the community may discuss and share their opinions. The Terra Classic (LUNC) price has increased by more than 8% after a drop on Tuesday, the same day that Terra Rebels released their official subReddit. The Terra Classic Revival Roadmap team wants to have people using and interacting on Reddit, where it all began.
KuCoin Offers Zero Maker and Taker Fees on BTC and ETH Pairs
At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin. As of now, investors in over 200 nations may make use of it. KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a series of events to mark the company’s fifth anniversary and the global launch of many new coins. To celebrate its fifth year in business, KuCoin is waiving trading costs for Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its...
