Michael Saylor thinks Bitcoin is also superior than gold and real estate. MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries now have almost 130,000 BTC in their possession. Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy and Bitcoin maximalist, stated that CBDCs are unstable and doomed to fail. Bitcoin is superior, he says, because of its connection to scarcity, time, and energy. Saylor decided to include Bitcoin in MicroStrategy’s assets because of the currency’s utility as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven for wealth.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO