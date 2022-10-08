ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Claims Bitcoin Superior to CBDC

Michael Saylor thinks Bitcoin is also superior than gold and real estate. MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries now have almost 130,000 BTC in their possession. Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy and Bitcoin maximalist, stated that CBDCs are unstable and doomed to fail. Bitcoin is superior, he says, because of its connection to scarcity, time, and energy. Saylor decided to include Bitcoin in MicroStrategy’s assets because of the currency’s utility as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven for wealth.
Stader’s Record-Breaking Launch on NEAR Blockchain

Stader Labs is a multi-chain liquid staking solution with a vision to empower 1Bn+ users to earn passive income through its staking infrastructure. Having launched on the erstwhile Terra in the November of 2021, Stader reached $1Bn+ in TVL with ~35000 wallets staking with it during its peak. The start-up...
CoinW Is Sticking To Its Original Intention to Fully Protect the Assets of Its Users in India

The importance of cryptocurrency exchanges, as a major funding and trading channel for investors is self-evident. Only by providing users with the best quality experience and the most secure services, can they gain users’ trust and choice. As a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, CoinW Exchange has maintained the highest standards in protecting crypto assets for customers. Since its establishment five years ago, there has never been a security breach or hacking incident, that is why CoinW is regarded as one of the most secure cryptocurrency exchanges by users. At the same time, India leads the world in the volume of cryptocurrency holdings, and the cryptocurrency industry is growing rapidly, so India has become one of the key development areas of CoinW.
Justin Sun Becomes First Member of Huobi Global Advisory Board

Justin Sun, was invited as one of the board’s first advisors by Huobi Global. Huobi Token’s price has climbed by more than 21.50% in the last 24 hours. Huobi Global unveiled a global advisory board that includes traditional and blockchain, industry leaders. Mr. Justin Sun, founder of TRON (TRX) DAO blockchain and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has been invited as one of the board’s first advisors. The board was formed to direct Huobi Global’s business growth and strategic roadmap for international expansion.
Over 3 Billion Terra LUNC Burned by Binance Exchange

Binance has burned over 3 billion LUNC, worth around $1 million. Notably, the first trading fee burning amounted to around 5.5 billion LUNC. Today, a LUNC community validator named LUNC DAO tweeted that the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has burned over 3 billion LUNC worth $1 million, to the Terra burn wallet as part of its commitment to support the Terra network.
Terra Classic USD (USTC) Skyrockets Over 40% In 24 Hours

USTC is currently trading around $0.04028, which has increased by nearly 29.52% in the last 7 days. USTC reached around $0.06432 in 30 days, near its 90-day high value. Terra Classic USD (USTC), the algorithmic stablecoin of the Terra payment platform, is witnessing a massive price surge in the global cryptocurrency market. According to CMC, the USTC is currently trending on the market, with a 40.08% increase in the past 24 hours.
DeFi Firms Sets a Brand-New Record With Four Hacks in a Day

Temple DAO, a DeFi protocol, was hack and lost more than $2.3 million. Mango Market, a platform based on Solana, lost $100M as a result of a hack. Crypto hacking has been the most tragic thing to happen in the crypto market. The prominent Binance exchange also hacked on October 7. And the crypto market claimed this morning that four attacks in one day are a new record in the crypto sector.
Google Cloud To Accept Crypto in Collaboration With Coinbase

It would begin accepting cryptocurrency payments in the first quarter of 2023. Coinbase’s commerce service now supports 10 different digital currencies. Google’s latest partnership is a show of support for digital currencies. The number of countries using cryptocurrency has been growing recently. Several major corporations are also beginning to see web3’s potential.
GLEEC Bags Crypto Licenses in Estonia, Its Ninth Regulatory Approval

GLEEC, a cryptocurrency ecosystem that prioritizes trade, the metaverse, and the Gleec Racing game, has been operational for a year and has already secured nine regulatory licenses in eight different countries spanning the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. The ecosystem will be able to establish the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial infrastructure in several countries thanks to the regulatory licenses.
Huobi Token Price Surges 30% Following Justin Sun’s Entry

Justin tweeted about the new advisory committee’s decision to resurrect the exchange. Huobi Token will also play a major role in the larger restoration strategy. In a meeting on Monday, Justin Sun, a new member of Huobi Global’s Advisory Committee, outlined ambitions to revitalize the cryptocurrency exchange. According to Tron creator Justin Sun, the company’s resurrection plans include a focus on the Huobi Token, brand empowerment, and commercial collaboration.
Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem￼

Sovryn, a company aiming to provide individuals all across the world financial independence and self-determination, has just announced that it has raised $5.42 million in a round of investment headed by General Catalyst. Collider Ventures, Bering Waters, Bollinger Investment Group, and Balaji Srinivasan also participated in the round as investors.
Urust’s Fair Launch to Tackle the Decentralization of Web 3.0

[Vilnius – Lithuania] The recent exploit on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and their handling of the exploit, once again gives rise to a debate on Decentralization. While almost every new blockchain and DeFi startup emphasizes their embracement of Decentralization, few actually live up to their words. Blockchains are often...
BNY Mellon Launches Crypto Custody Services to Clients

The bank announced its ambitions to provide cryptocurrency services in February 2021. The bank will also make use of Chainalysis’s services to track the route of crypto assets. Currently, BNY Mellon is willing to provide its customers cryptocurrency custody services. Companies and organizations seek to acquire digital assets as...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches a Record All-time High

Production levels have dropped as people sell their Bitcoin holdings to increase liquidity. Because of the asset’s stagnant price, miner profits are already precarious. The hashrate of Bitcoin mining hit a new record high last week, surpassing 300 EH/s. It was also announced at the time that mining difficulty was going up this week. Because of the newest update that went into effect on Monday, Bitcoin mining difficulty has now reached a new all-time high, having broken the previous record of $35.61 trillion.
Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Accept Dogecoin Payments

Elon Musk’s Boring Company now accepts Dogecoin as payment. Tesla already accepts DOGE for some merchandise. Elon Musk’s underground tunneling system company, The Boring Company, has expanded its operations by launching a new perfume. Musk recently revealed in a tweet that the Company has launched an unusual product, a fragrance that smells like a candle at the dinner table. Customers could pay for the product using Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.
FTX CEO Discloses Roll Out of V2 Adding Significant Enhancements

The CEO has announced that a brand new order matcher is in the works. All the features will probably be released on November 1, 2022. Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of the FTX exchange, discusses the development of the FTX exchange in a series of tweets. He said that several enhancements to the FTX matching engine will be implemented over the course of the next months. In fact, he admitted that development had begun.
Coinbase Achieved Milestone by Obtaining Singapore License

Singapore has granted cryptocurrency licenses to around 15 applicants. Coinbase recently declared the expansion of its services in Australia with two new features. The most prominent centralized cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, announced that it has obtained an “In-Principle Approval (IPA)” which the central bank introduced for cryptocurrency companies last year. With a Major Payments Institution license from the Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS), Coinbase can provide regulated services to individuals and organizations in the country.
Circle’s Stablecoin USD Market Cap Falls Below $50 Billion

The market capitalization of USDC dropped to $46 billion on Monday. Binance has converted all stablecoin holdings to its own Binance USD stablecoin. Circle’s stablecoin USD Coin has lost all of its early 2022 gains after a 7-week rise in May and June brought its market value beyond $56 billion, an all-time high. The market capitalization of USDC dropped to $46 billion on Monday, the lowest level since January.
