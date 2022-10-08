ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

1440 WROK

Number Of 2022 Parking Tickets Issued So Far In IL Is Outrageous

You're not going to believe how many parking tickets the city of Illinois has issued so far in 2022. The Worst Part About Driving Into An Illinois City. I enjoy traveling to downtown Rockford, Chicago, and other cities across Illinois. The worst part of driving into urban areas like those is trying to find places to park. Your safest bet is paying for a garage but that could get expensive. I've spent way too much time driving around looking for a free spot on the street. You've got to be really careful because you could get yourself in trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Semi crashes into house in Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
1440 WROK

Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine

Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Alex W. Alsbury, 31

Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
CHARLESTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
1440 WROK

Popular IL & WI Music Venues Included On Most Haunted In U.S. List

A couple of the most haunted music venues in the United States are located in Illinois and Wisconsin. To be honest, when it comes to music venues. I'm good in any age theater. I just love going to shows. Newer buildings have all the latest and greatest concert technology for your enjoyment. It's an amazing experience. But, there's something special about experiencing a legendary location. So much history under one roof. If the walls could only talk.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Eek! This Illinois Cemetery is One of the Most Haunted in America

Some people can walk into a cemetery at night that they know is haunted and remain completely calm, but probably not this one. If that's not one of your life rules, then you just found the perfect destination for Halloween. This cemetery is among the most haunted places in Illinois and some will tell you it ranks among the scariest places in the United States.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1440 WROK

Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
wvik.org

Former corrections officer running for Illinois' 72nd House District

A lifelong resident of Rock Island County, Johnson says his life experience has prepared him well for this position. After working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, Johnson says he has firsthand experience advocating for various issues in Springfield. And if elected, he would focus on improving mental health care in Illinois and encouraging young people and families to continue living in the state.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
PEORIA, IL
Daily Northwestern

Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say

Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Springfield stabbing suspect at large

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Community Policy