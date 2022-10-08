Read full article on original website
Number Of 2022 Parking Tickets Issued So Far In IL Is Outrageous
You're not going to believe how many parking tickets the city of Illinois has issued so far in 2022. The Worst Part About Driving Into An Illinois City. I enjoy traveling to downtown Rockford, Chicago, and other cities across Illinois. The worst part of driving into urban areas like those is trying to find places to park. Your safest bet is paying for a garage but that could get expensive. I've spent way too much time driving around looking for a free spot on the street. You've got to be really careful because you could get yourself in trouble.
Semi crashes into house in Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine
Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
How Old Does A Kid Need To Be Left Home Alone In Illinois?
You may have seen it pointed out that Kevin McCallister's parents in the movie Home Alone (set here in Illinois) would have been looking at serious trouble for leaving an 8 year old to knock around that fabulous house all by himself. If the McCallisters were following Illinois law, they...
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Popular IL & WI Music Venues Included On Most Haunted In U.S. List
A couple of the most haunted music venues in the United States are located in Illinois and Wisconsin. To be honest, when it comes to music venues. I'm good in any age theater. I just love going to shows. Newer buildings have all the latest and greatest concert technology for your enjoyment. It's an amazing experience. But, there's something special about experiencing a legendary location. So much history under one roof. If the walls could only talk.
Eek! This Illinois Cemetery is One of the Most Haunted in America
Some people can walk into a cemetery at night that they know is haunted and remain completely calm, but probably not this one. If that's not one of your life rules, then you just found the perfect destination for Halloween. This cemetery is among the most haunted places in Illinois and some will tell you it ranks among the scariest places in the United States.
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
Here’s A List Of The Most Common Last Names In Illinois
If you just said to yourself "I know the top three! It's gotta be Grimsdottir, Wamboldt, and Zeleznik," you might want to take another shot at this. By the way, those three surnames above came off a list of the least common surnames in America. (thanks to Mongabay.com). For the...
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
The Largest Land Owner in Illinois May Come as a Big Surprise
A report released names of the largest landowners across America, I definitely wasn't expecting what I saw when I looked up the state of Illinois. Who has the largest piece of the 'land' of Lincoln?. The Biggest Landowners in the US. Almost two-thirds of the land in the United States...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
wvik.org
Former corrections officer running for Illinois' 72nd House District
A lifelong resident of Rock Island County, Johnson says his life experience has prepared him well for this position. After working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, Johnson says he has firsthand experience advocating for various issues in Springfield. And if elected, he would focus on improving mental health care in Illinois and encouraging young people and families to continue living in the state.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
newschannel20.com
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
