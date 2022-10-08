Read full article on original website
‘Party in the Barn’ returns to Belmont
BELMONT, Ohio – The Wheeling Symphony will be performing on Thursday, October 13 as “Party in the Barn” returns to the Feisley Tree Farm in Belmont. The event helps to fund the “WSO on the GO” series, where members of the orchestra will perform at different venues around the area.
Despite construction, Wheeling’s Christmas parade will roll on!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re making a list and checking it twice. The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will step off just after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, despite the major street project going on. WTRF will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade and will stream […]
The Barn Expanding Their Kitchen
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve been down Linden Avenue recently you’ve probably seen the construction going on at The Barn. But what exactly are they doing and when will the work be finished? We spoke with The Barn owner Jim Watson to find out. The roughly 500...
Halloween Light Show Runs October 14-31
The Guernsey County courthouse will be home to ghosts, goblins, witches and other scary creatures for special Halloween light shows this October on selected evenings. Colorful lights synchronized to Halloween favorites that is fun for kids of all ages!. Shows run nightly October 14th through Halloween October 31st. 7pm to...
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
‘Wheeling Haunts’ tells stories of haunted Wheeling homes
Have you had a spooky encounter in a Wheeling building? The Wheeling Heritage Media team has set out to tell the stories of Wheeling’s haunted homes with their new podcast ‘Wheeling Haunts’. Every Monday in October, the podcast will detail a historic Wheeling home that has hadsupernatural encounters. This podcast will feature four homes around […]
Concert coming to downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Loving Free Events will be providing a live “Concert on the Courthouse’ in downtown Cambridge on Saturday, October 15. The event will feature one to two singers along East and West 8th Street near the courthouse. The concert will take plance from noon until...
Local Girl Scout goes for the gold in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local Girl Scout is “Fighting for the Homeless” as part of her journey in earning the highest service award achievable: a Gold Award. Shaye Meade hosted a spaghetti dinner to raise funding as part of her community service project, where she will be making bags of necessities to hand out to […]
17th year of Dickens Victorian Village set for a new location in downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Celebrating its 17th year, preparations are near completion for the upcoming season of Dickens Victorian Village and it has a new location for Dickens Welcome Center at 708 Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge. The shop has more room so things won’t be as crowded. This is the...
Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition
The USA Men's Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
Cambridge City Council okays funds for Sewer Department expenses
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Folowing the Columbus Day Holiday on Monday, Cambridge City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. Council okayed a $220,000 appropriation for the city’s Sewer Department from the unappropraited Sewer Fund to cover a number of unexpected expenses including some equipment upgrades, supplies and needed repairs to the city’s vacuum truck. A similar request from the Water Department is being processed and will be submitted in the next few weeks.
Guernsey Co. home destroyed by fire, homeowners escape safely
OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–Six area fire companies battled a structure fire in rural Guernsey Co Tuesday morning. The Old Washington VFD was called out around 10 am to a structure fire near the intersection of Pine Lane and US 40 between Cambridge and Old Washington. First firefighters on scene found...
Picture This: Williamstown Masons elect officers
WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown Lodge No. 129 has elected officers for 2022-2023. From left, front: Jay Justice, senior deacon; Andy McDowell, senior warden; Mike Sutton, worshipful master; Rod Maidens, junior warden; Aaron Jarvis, junior deacon. Back: John Johnson, senior steward; David Fetty, treasurer; Kent Linscott, secretary; Roger Linger, tiler. (Photo Provided)
Boil advisory in effect for Zanesville residents following a now repaired water main break
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Crews have repaired Monday’s 16-inch water main break that was located near the Cleveland Cliffs Zanesville Works plant on Linden Avenue. A boil advisory remains in effect for city water customers who experienced low water pressure or no water on Monday. You should boil your water for at least one minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water. The boil advisory does not include Muskingum County water customers.
UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
Ohio Contractor Faces $1M Fines For Safety Citations At West Virginia Work Site
Wheeling, WV – Charm Builders Ltd., a roofing and siding contractor located in Millersburg, Ohio, has faced workplace safety standard issues since 2009 with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. On March 29, 2022, OHSA investigated a complaint from employees that they were forced...
