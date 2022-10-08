Read full article on original website
Honda, LG Energy to build $3.5 billion battery plant in Ohio with plans to hire 2,200 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.The announcement was made today at the state house along with Governor DeWine and other state leaders.
Ohio State Patrol shares pedestrian safety tips
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding both pedestrians and motorists that safety is a shared responsibility. Since 2017, there have been 14,466 pedestrian-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. Of those, 843 were fatal crashes involving the deaths of 847 pedestrians. During this time, 48 percent...
