Cambridge, OH

Your Radio Place

‘Party in the Barn’ returns to Belmont

BELMONT, Ohio – The Wheeling Symphony will be performing on Thursday, October 13 as “Party in the Barn” returns to the Feisley Tree Farm in Belmont. The event helps to fund the “WSO on the GO” series, where members of the orchestra will perform at different venues around the area.
BELMONT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie

BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge City Council okays funds for Sewer Department expenses

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Folowing the Columbus Day Holiday on Monday, Cambridge City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. Council okayed a $220,000 appropriation for the city’s Sewer Department from the unappropraited Sewer Fund to cover a number of unexpected expenses including some equipment upgrades, supplies and needed repairs to the city’s vacuum truck. A similar request from the Water Department is being processed and will be submitted in the next few weeks.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Halloween Light Show Runs October 14-31

The Guernsey County courthouse will be home to ghosts, goblins, witches and other scary creatures for special Halloween light shows this October on selected evenings. Colorful lights synchronized to Halloween favorites that is fun for kids of all ages!. Shows run nightly October 14th through Halloween October 31st. 7pm to...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

The Barn Expanding Their Kitchen

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve been down Linden Avenue recently you’ve probably seen the construction going on at The Barn. But what exactly are they doing and when will the work be finished? We spoke with The Barn owner Jim Watson to find out. The roughly 500...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Today, Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her own.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament

EAST FULTONHAM, OH- The 2nd annual Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament was held on Saturday in East Fultonham. This tournament is a fun event where people can enjoy some fishing, food, raffles, silent auctions and donate money for a good cause. Head Organizer for Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa...
EAST FULTONHAM, OH
Your Radio Place

Concert coming to downtown Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Loving Free Events will be providing a live “Concert on the Courthouse’ in downtown Cambridge on Saturday, October 15. The event will feature one to two singers along East and West 8th Street near the courthouse. The concert will take plance from noon until...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Early voting can begin this week in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – It’s getting closer to the November 8th general election and the Guernsey County Board of Elections is getting ready for some residents to vote early or send in their absentee ballots. In-person absentee voting will begin in Guernsey County on this Wednesday. Those who...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey Co. home destroyed by fire, homeowners escape safely

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–Six area fire companies battled a structure fire in rural Guernsey Co Tuesday morning. The Old Washington VFD was called out around 10 am to a structure fire near the intersection of Pine Lane and US 40 between Cambridge and Old Washington. First firefighters on scene found...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

PHOTOS: Take a look inside the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge

LOGAN, Ohio — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is ready for guests. Construction on the lodge began in July 2020. It is replacing the former day-use dining lodge that was destroyed by a fire in 2016, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The two-story lodge...
LOGAN, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Wooly Weather

PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Police looking for man who caused a disturbance at the Hampton Inn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department is on the lookout for a man who caused a disturbance Sunday at the Hampton Inn on Spring Street. According to police, the man threw rocks toward the hotel causing damage to a window. He then got into a silver Hyundai SUV and left the scene. If anyone can identify the person, they are asked to call the Police Department at 740-455-0700.
ZANESVILLE, OH

