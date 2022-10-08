Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Radio Place
‘Party in the Barn’ returns to Belmont
BELMONT, Ohio – The Wheeling Symphony will be performing on Thursday, October 13 as “Party in the Barn” returns to the Feisley Tree Farm in Belmont. The event helps to fund the “WSO on the GO” series, where members of the orchestra will perform at different venues around the area.
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
Your Radio Place
Cambridge City Council okays funds for Sewer Department expenses
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Folowing the Columbus Day Holiday on Monday, Cambridge City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. Council okayed a $220,000 appropriation for the city’s Sewer Department from the unappropraited Sewer Fund to cover a number of unexpected expenses including some equipment upgrades, supplies and needed repairs to the city’s vacuum truck. A similar request from the Water Department is being processed and will be submitted in the next few weeks.
Your Radio Place
Halloween Light Show Runs October 14-31
The Guernsey County courthouse will be home to ghosts, goblins, witches and other scary creatures for special Halloween light shows this October on selected evenings. Colorful lights synchronized to Halloween favorites that is fun for kids of all ages!. Shows run nightly October 14th through Halloween October 31st. 7pm to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
The Barn Expanding Their Kitchen
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve been down Linden Avenue recently you’ve probably seen the construction going on at The Barn. But what exactly are they doing and when will the work be finished? We spoke with The Barn owner Jim Watson to find out. The roughly 500...
WHIZ
Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Today, Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her own.
WHIZ
Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament
EAST FULTONHAM, OH- The 2nd annual Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament was held on Saturday in East Fultonham. This tournament is a fun event where people can enjoy some fishing, food, raffles, silent auctions and donate money for a good cause. Head Organizer for Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa...
Your Radio Place
17th year of Dickens Victorian Village set for a new location in downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Celebrating its 17th year, preparations are near completion for the upcoming season of Dickens Victorian Village and it has a new location for Dickens Welcome Center at 708 Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge. The shop has more room so things won’t be as crowded. This is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Concert coming to downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Loving Free Events will be providing a live “Concert on the Courthouse’ in downtown Cambridge on Saturday, October 15. The event will feature one to two singers along East and West 8th Street near the courthouse. The concert will take plance from noon until...
Lost Treasure Of Gold in Central Ohio From The French & Indian War is Worth $25,000
AARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
Your Radio Place
Early voting can begin this week in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – It’s getting closer to the November 8th general election and the Guernsey County Board of Elections is getting ready for some residents to vote early or send in their absentee ballots. In-person absentee voting will begin in Guernsey County on this Wednesday. Those who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
Your Radio Place
Guernsey Co. home destroyed by fire, homeowners escape safely
OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–Six area fire companies battled a structure fire in rural Guernsey Co Tuesday morning. The Old Washington VFD was called out around 10 am to a structure fire near the intersection of Pine Lane and US 40 between Cambridge and Old Washington. First firefighters on scene found...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Take a look inside the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge
LOGAN, Ohio — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is ready for guests. Construction on the lodge began in July 2020. It is replacing the former day-use dining lodge that was destroyed by a fire in 2016, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The two-story lodge...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Wooly Weather
PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police looking for man who caused a disturbance at the Hampton Inn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department is on the lookout for a man who caused a disturbance Sunday at the Hampton Inn on Spring Street. According to police, the man threw rocks toward the hotel causing damage to a window. He then got into a silver Hyundai SUV and left the scene. If anyone can identify the person, they are asked to call the Police Department at 740-455-0700.
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
Your Radio Place
Noble County Engineer announces Noble County Road 8, Rich Valley Road, Will Close for Emergency Culvert Replacement
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — The Noble County Engineer has announced that Noble County Road. 8, Rich Valley Road. will be closed Wednesday, October 12th and part of Thursday, October 13th for emergency culvert replacement.
Comments / 0