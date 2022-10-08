ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
EMLENTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Bridgeport, PA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Bridgeport, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
beavercountyradio.com

Midland Man Charged with DUI After New Brighton Traffic Stop

(New Brighton, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a Midland man with a DUI after a traffic stop at Mulberry Street and 6th Avenue in the Borough of New Brighton. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2015 Chrysler that was being driven...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident
WDTN

Ohio man gets life for shooting and killing West Virginia man

(WTRF) — A Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year. Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, of Wellsville, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home […]
WELLSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTAP

Fatal accident victim’s name is released

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey Co. home destroyed by fire, homeowners escape safely

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–Six area fire companies battled a structure fire in rural Guernsey Co Tuesday morning. The Old Washington VFD was called out around 10 am to a structure fire near the intersection of Pine Lane and US 40 between Cambridge and Old Washington. First firefighters on scene found...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy