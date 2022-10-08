Read full article on original website
Ethereum traders could have a lot to look forward to owing to these developments
Ethereum [ETH] bears have been dominant since last week, leading to a higher price drop towards the lower range for 2022. Amid all this, there were some interesting observations that investors should take note of. ETH’s exchange reserves dropped back to the lowest year-to-date levels. The last time that exchange...
Maker investors must consider these MKR movements before placing long bets
Maker DAO’s MKR token has been on a recovery rally for almost three weeks but the bulls were showing signs of a slowdown. But should investors be preparing for a short sell opportunity or will MKR proceed with the current trajectory?. MKR’s $882 of 9 October represented a 43%...
With Bitcoin [BTC] near its range lows again, here’s what’s next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin was perched precariously atop the $19k support zone, at press time. Beneath it lay the lower extremes of a four-month range. It seemed likely that a visit to this area would see a bounce. And yet, such a drop would also show sellers had the upper hand.
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
Ethereum addresses surge, but can it benefit ETH’s price
Ethereum [ETH], on 9 October, recorded a significant increase in the number of addresses registered on the blockchain as per data from the analytics platform Santiment. There were over 135,000 Ethereum addresses registered, which was over 11% greater than the peak number that was recorded in January 2022. A look...
Shiba Inu traders feel the heat despite listing anticipation — What next
Shiba Inu [SHIB] was one of the most hit tokens as the crypto market plunged to a $920 billion market capitalization. According to CoinMarketCap, the 15th-ranked meme coin decreased 5.37% in the last 24 hours despite news of a listing on BitMEX. BitMEX, a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, in the...
Whales are all for Chainlink, but an ongoing tug-of-war may restrict LINK’s price
Chainlink’s [LINK] ecosystem has witnessed several positive developments lately that have helped add value to the blockchain. Chainlink, on 9 October, tweeted about its latest adoptions, which include 22 integrations of 5 Chainlink services across five different chains. These chains would include Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, and Polygon. Furthermore,...
Polygon releases zkEVM public testnet as MATIC chooses…
Polygon [MATIC], on 10 October, announced that its ZK roll-ups with EVM compatibility public testnet were now live. Since unveiling the zkEVM in July, Polygon seemed to have been working non-stop to achieve the recently-declared update. According to its blog post-release, Polygon noted that it was committed to serving the...
Stellar and the rigmarole of price performance in last 30 days
In spite of the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market, Stellar [XLM] ranked high on the list of cryptocurrency assets that logged gains in the last month, data from Santiment revealed. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price per XLM surged by 6% in the past 30 days. According to...
USDC’s lead over USDT may do little or nothing for the stablecoin because…
USDC and USDT — two renowned stablecoins backed by the fiat currency, USD witnessed quite a few tussles over the years to stand at the #1 mark. While the latter still holds the trophy, USDC participated in many ‘highs’ to at least try to give a tough fight for the trophy.
Tron [TRX] might secure a mid-week rally if these projections hold true
Tron’s TRX may not be the best-performing cryptocurrency but it has delivered a net positive performance in October so far. Those gains might not be so secure, especially with the markets leaning more toward the bearish side. Fortunately, Tron just revealed important developments that may strengthen TRON’s bullish resolve.
Bitcoin’s high leverage ratio reaches new highs as narrow range limits profitability
Bitcoin [BTC] just kicked off another week with its price restricted within a narrow range. What comes next and how soon will it come? These are some of the questions that many investors are curious about. Latest observations such as a new high for BTC’s leverage ratio may change the dynamics in the coming days.
As XLM bulls stand exhausted, can another short-term drop be anticipated
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin is weak as well and a plunge could extend losses. Stellar Lumens [XLM] managed to perform well on the price charts in recent weeks. It has been in...
As Tron joins the 4 billion transaction count club, this is where TRX is headed
According to data gathered from Tron blockchain explorer, Tronscan, the total amount of transactions on the TRON network reached and surpassed $4 billion. The network’s ability to offer lower transaction fees with faster speed than Ethereum [ETH] was one of the factors that contributed to its popularity. A serene...
Reasons ApeCoin traders can expect further losses over the next two weeks
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The higher timeframe structure flipped to bearish as $5.35 poses stern opposition. With the APE supply high, another wave of selling seemed imminent. ApeCoin [APE] did not have a...
Why ATOM might fail to form stronger bonds despite favorable conditions
Cosmos’ [ATOM] popularity witnessed a surge very recently. According to the crypto analytics platform, CoinGecko, it was among the top cryptocurrencies in terms of trending searches. Not only this, but several positive developments happened in the Cosom ecosystem that painted a bright picture for ATOM. According to the data...
Coinbase secures its crypto license in Singapore, but…
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase, announced that Singapore’s central bank had approved it to provide payment services in the city-state. Individuals and institutions can now use services for digital payment tokens thanks to the in-principle approval the central bank granted to crypto firms last year. The firms are also subject to regulation by the central bank under the Payment Services Act.
Flasko (FLSK): A go-to buying platform for crypto investors
Flasko is a revolutionary alternative investment platform that allows crypto investors to buy into a protocol focused on the rare wines and spirits industry. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to get into alternative investments in a trillion-dollar niche with massive potential for success, Flasko might be your next long-term hold.
ENS opposes market trend amid domain registration deceleration- Here’s ‘how’
Ethereum Name Service [ENS] registered over 20% gains in the last seven days, drifting away from the trend recorded by most cryptocurrencies. Trading at $14.29 on 3 October, the 98th-ranked cryptocurrency surged as high as $17.63 on 7 October. Despite slight decreases, ENS still registered a price increase in the...
Cosmos [ATOM] is gathering steam, but what are the chances of a breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ATOM consolidates beneath resistance, OI down slightly. A bullish breakout could depend largely on a move above $19.6k for Bitcoin. The release of the Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0 gave...
