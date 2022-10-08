Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Bogota Financial Corp. And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Brunswick Corporation (BC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
V.F. Corporation Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) slid by a staggering 31.03% in 30 days from $41.09 to $28.34 at 23:22 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.76% to $13,693.57, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
First Trust Specialty Finance And Financial Opportunities Fund, CVR Partners, LP, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), CVR Partners, LP (UAN), Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund...
via.news
The Kraft Heinz And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – The Kraft Heinz (KHC), John Hancock (HPF), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
via.news
AGNC Investment Corp., Gabelli Utility Trust, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), Cisco (CSCO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 8.48 0.65% 16.59% 2022-10-03 11:11:06. 2 Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 6.97 -0.85% 8.55%...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Drops 9% So Far On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) dropped 9.25% to $5.55 at 13:29 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,454.50, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Green Plains Partners LP, Telecom Argentina SA, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), Telecom Argentina SA (TEO), Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) 12.28 -5.03% 14.66% 2022-09-24 04:07:10. 2 Telecom...
via.news
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN), DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) 15.25 -2.99% 8.55%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.17% Rise On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax jumping 9.17% to $17.80 on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
via.news
Annaly Capital Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.18% Jump On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Annaly Capital jumping 11.18% to $16.81 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE dropped 0.62% to $13,608.09, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Check out Sonoco Products Company And Other Stocks With High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Sonoco Products Company (SON), Nexstar Media Group (NXST), Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
CarMax Stock Bearish Momentum With A 30% Drop In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) dropped by a staggering 30.56% in 30 days from $91.11 to $63.27 at 14:21 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.49% to $13,760.38, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. CarMax’s last close...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
Hecla Mining Stock Bullish By 27% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) jumped by a staggering 27.25% in 14 days from $3.45 to $4.39 at 15:40 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.32% to $13,649.20, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Hecla Mining’s...
via.news
Marathon Stock Went Down By Over 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 15.81% in 7 days from $12.78 to $10.76 at 16:46 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Marathon’s last close...
via.news
Apache Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Apache (NASDAQ: APA) rose by a staggering 28.14% in 14 days from $32.12 to $41.16 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.7% to $10,577.52, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Apache’s...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical, Highway Holdings Limited, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) 45.66 -0.28% 15.07% 2022-10-06...
via.news
Bio-Rad Stock Bearish By 8% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bio-Rad (NYSE: BIO) dropped 8.17% to $393.86 at 16:08 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.65% to $13,708.69, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 14 days from $55.19 to $70.29 at 14:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $13,754.75, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Devon Energy’s...
via.news
Cronos Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 17.72% in 7 days from $3.33 to $2.74 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
ProLogis Already 7% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and ProLogis‘s pre-market value is already 7.6% up. ProLogis’s last close was $100.36, 42.5% below its 52-week high of $174.54. The last session, NYSE finished with ProLogis (PLD) dropping 1.53% to $100.36. NYSE dropped 2.05% to $13,798.26,...
Comments / 0