kvta.com
Port Hueneme Police Nab Suspects In Stolen Vehicle, But It Wasn't Easy
Port Hueneme police arrested two suspects who were in a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t easy. It involved two foot pursuits, a vehicle pursuit, and an incident in which the suspect driver smashed the stolen pickup into several vehicles including a patrol car and a vehicle with a pregnant woman inside.
Retired LAPD lieutenant fights reduced charge against driver who hit him with pickup in Agoura
A retired LAPD lieutenant who was severely injured during a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle last year is now fighting for justice. He says the driver was initially charged with a felony, but has reached a deal that drops the charge to a misdemeanor.
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
Canyon News
Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested
GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
2 arrested for allegedly distributing counterfeit medicine at LA County street booths, store fronts
Two people were arrested for distributing counterfeit medicine across Los Angeles County, authorities announced.
kvta.com
Trial Starts For Former CHP Officer In Off-Duty Ventura Shooting
Trial started Monday for a former CHP officer charged with an off-duty incident in December of 2017 that involved allegedly shooting a neighbor. It happened in the Ventura Keys the same night the massive Thomas Fire broke out. The authorities allege that now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton, who was a CHP...
kvta.com
Ventura Police Arrest Suspect In Alleged Home Invasion Robbery
Ventura police say they’ve arrested a suspect in what they describe as a home invasion robbery. They say it happened late Sunday night in the 6900 block of Gull Court, a residential community near the intersection of Ralston Street and Johnson Drive. Police say the resident and four friends...
Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood
Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Driver killed in Hwy 154 crash identified
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Sunday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
kvta.com
Santa Ynez Valley Homicide Suspect Captured
The Lancaster man wanted for a homicide in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County Saturday is in custody. Acting on a tip, 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, was located in Santa Cruz and was arrested without incident Tuesday. He had been the subject of a statewide manhunt following the...
Authorities release name of victim in fatal car accident along Highway 154 on Sunday
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who died in a fatal car accident on Highway 154 near Buellton on Sunday. The post Authorities release name of victim in fatal car accident along Highway 154 on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
mynewsla.com
Woman in Lexus Sought After Fatal Hit-and-Run Attack in Griffith Park
The search is continuing Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles, possibly during an argument. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves.
Camper vehicle catches fire, backs up traffic along southbound Highway 101 in Ventura
A camper vehicle caught fire on the righthand shoulder of southbound Highway 101 in Ventura on Monday afternoon, causing major traffic delays along the highway. The post Camper vehicle catches fire, backs up traffic along southbound Highway 101 in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Bicyclist stabbed while riding by person standing on sidewalk in Ventura: Police
An assailant standing on a Ventura sidewalk stabbed a bicyclist as he rode by early Friday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department. The unidentified victim was riding near Ventura Avenue and Fix Way at about 5:45 a.m. when he sustained what he thought was a punch from a person standing on the sidewalk nearby.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
UPDATE: Identity of Santa Ynez homicide victim released
Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one man in Santa Ynez Saturday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.
