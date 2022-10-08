The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”

