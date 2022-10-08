Read full article on original website
D'Legacy
3d ago
They needed to stop sending more dollars for people to stay in the streets commiting crime. Why keep paying some "vagunzas" their rent, food, Utilities Bills, Etc. just to stay on pajamas all day long and smoking weed to then jump in their cars to speed racing around neirgbohood like maniacs. Who does that? Only in America 🇺🇸! People needed to got a job and out the streets for freepass. No more it need to stop. Covid or Not Covid! No more excusas no more freebies and freepass! FINISH! D👺NE! KAP🙉👽SH!
CT rent assistance program receives another $11 million in funding
Connecticut's rental aid program, UniteCT, has received an additional $11 million from the federal government for tenants in need.
DoingItLocal
$70 MILLION IN APPRECIATION BONUS PAYMENTS FOR CONNECTICUT CHILD CARE WORKERS
Full-Time Workers Will Receive $1,000 and Part-Time Workers Will Receive $400 in One-Time Payments. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding that will be used to provide bonus payments to the staff of child care providers in Connecticut who provide safe and nurturing care to the state’s youngest infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers.
Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
cbia.com
Small Business Showcase: Fraleigh & Gray Inc.
Each month, we profile a Connecticut small business, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For October, we spoke with Chris Fraleigh from Fraleigh & Gray Inc., located in Glastonbury. When was your company founded?. 1974. How many employees work for your company?. Five. Who are your...
Connecticut ranks low for retirees based on affordability
Connecticut ranked low on a list of best states for retirees due to its affordability, but tax changes made by the General Assembly could help. The post Connecticut ranks low for retirees based on affordability appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut
The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity
A rule change at ISO-New England means Connecticut ratepayers will no longer have to "pay twice" for renewable energy. The post Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Homeless Population Jumps After Years of Decline
An annual tally of people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut found 2,930 residents without a home during a single night in January, representing a 13% jump over the 2021 count after several years of decline. The yearly “point-in-time” count of the population of Connecticut residents without homes was released earlier this...
‘This is the future of farming’: Connecticut’s first nonprofit indoor hydroponic farm grows fresh produce year-around
A new farm in Connecticut is not only the first of its kind in the state but could be the future of farming.
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, Connecticut's Republican nominee for governor, hopes to win a rematch against Gov. Ned Lamont. Here's what you need to know.
Who is Ned Lamont? CT’s Democratic governor seeks a second term
Ned Lamont, the governor of Connecticut, is campaigning on his record of managing CT's budget and reducing debt. Here's what you need to know.
ctexaminer.com
Former Lamont DPH Commissioner: Governor’s Politics Caused Needless Deaths
In a recent news article Gov. Ned Lamont blamed changing federal health guidelines – first under Donald Trump and now under President Joe Biden – for making it difficult for Connecticut Health Officials to adjust and respond during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think the CDC has been a...
ctnewsjunkie.com
SNAP Benefits Expanded
Just as food inflation hit 11.4% this year, the state of Connecticut announced that it will expand eligibility to add more than 44,000 residents to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, currently serves more than 222,600 households, including 138,800 children. The new income...
Register Citizen
Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company
A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
inklingsnews.com
Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations
Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
NewsTimes
Gov. Lamont has spent $14 million in race against Stefanowski, approaching total from '18
Gov. Ned Lamont spent roughly $15 million of his own money to defeat Republican Bob Stefanowski in the pair’s closely-fought 2018 contest. Four years later, the governor from Greenwich is on pace to top that amount. Lamont wrote five checks to his campaign in the last three months totaling...
Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district
HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
Eyewitness News
Lawmakers consider extending state’s gas tax holiday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are considering extending the current gas tax suspension which is set to expire November 30. Lawmakers on both sides need to reach an agreement and then there has to be a special session. Right now, the state tax on gas is suspended. It’s a...
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: New England Flagger Services
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Need a fresh start? Join our Team. New England Flagger Services is looking for hard working, dependable employees to fill over 20 flagging positions. Earn between $17 - $18 an hour. ATSSA certification preferred but will train. Our jobsites are located throughout Connecticut. You must be over 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license along with a registered and insured motor vehicle to get to job sites. Availability should be Monday through Friday. Overtime available. Join our team of dedicated professional flaggers protecting work zones throughout Connecticut. Retired, Veterans and minorities are encouraged to apply. Apply at www.newenglandflagger.com New England Flagger Services is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
