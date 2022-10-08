ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

October mortgage rates will continue to rise, haunting home buyers

By NerdWallet, Kate Wood, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGzGs_0iRc88xa00

( NerdWallet ) – Mortgage interest rates are likely to keep on rising in October. Projecting the trend for mortgage rates this month isn’t particularly tricky, but it doesn’t look like there’ll be any treats, either.

While we don’t face the specter of another Federal Reserve meeting until November, the central bankers’ 75-basis-point rate increase in late September, coupled with their latest round of predictions for interest rates, should be more than enough to spook mortgage lenders. What’s less clear is whether lenders will front-load the anticipated increases by rapidly ramping up rates in October or if we’ll see a more gradual ascent.

Federal Reserve actions make mortgage rates jump

The Federal Reserve may not yet have scared inflation into submission, but it has undoubtedly gotten a reaction from the housing market. Mortgage interest rates have increased ahead of each Fed meeting in 2022, trending upward even before the first increase to the federal funds rate was announced in March.

The run-up to the September meeting saw a significant jump, with 30-year fixed-rate mortgages surpassing and then staying above 6%. Arguably, this was mortgage lenders getting out in front of the Fed. An aggressive 75-basis-point increase was expected, and some had even considered a 100-basis-point hike a real possibility.

In addition to its usual announcement, the Federal Reserve issued a Summary of Economic Projections after the September meeting. These predictions come out four times a year; the last one was back in June. The strategy grew considerably more aggressive over the summer, forecasting that the federal funds rate — currently 3% to 3.25% — will hit roughly 4.4% by year’s end and go even higher in 2023. In June, the predicted 2022 year-end number was 3.4%, which two more rounds of rate hikes in November and December will easily pass.

Though mortgage interest rates aren’t directly tied to the federal funds rate , increases to that rate make all types of borrowing — including getting a home loan — more expensive.

Affordability worsening even as prices start to fall

This rising rate environment is sending chills down the spines of many potential home buyers, even as home prices show signs of softening. Though year-over-year increases continue, as of August, the median existing home price has dropped for two months running, according to the National Association of Realtors. However, the additional interest financed buyers have to pay potentially wipes out any benefit from lower prices.

To borrow $300,000 at a 6% interest rate, a buyer would be looking at monthly principal and interest payments of almost $1,800. At the beginning of 2022, when interest rates were around 3.5%, monthly payments on a $300,000 mortgage would have been just under $1,350. The same loan would now cost roughly $450 more per month.

The rising cost of borrowing is pushing down demand, as the Fed had hoped, creating slightly less competition in some markets. There’s still a shortage of available homes. However, if these trends continue, we could see a housing market that favors buyers before the year ends, according to Black Knight, a mortgage and real estate analytics company.

What happened to mortgage rates in September

Mortgage rates rose each week in September. Interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages had a brush with 6% back in June, but last month they quickly went north of 6% and stayed there. Other loan types saw increases, too — interest rates on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages and 5-year adjustable-rate mortgages, for example, have been above 5%.

Our September forecast predicted that rates for fixed-rate mortgages would “remain fairly stable” for the first three weeks of the month, potentially rising following the Fed’s announcement on the 21st. Instead, that rise started soon after Labor Day, as those weeks saw Federal Reserve officials making public comments about their commitment to fighting inflation with rate hikes, plus a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that while the rate of inflation had slowed, it was still near 40-year highs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man angry about football team beat, raped girlfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Interest Rates#Mortgage Lenders#Labor Day#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mortage#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve
WJTV 12

Flowood man accused of domestic violence

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested a 53-year-old man for domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, of Flowood, was arrested on October 7, 2022. He appeared in court on Tuesday, October 11, where his bond was set at $750,000. His case will be presented to the Rankin County Grand Jury.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Multiple people injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 on Sunday, October 9. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. at the 75 mile-marker on the northbound side of the interstate. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler clipped […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bicyclist dies in crash with car in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 52-year-old bicyclist died in car crash on Johns Manville Hill in Adams County on Sunday, October 9. The Natchez Democrat reported Corbett Edgin was cycling east in the westbound lane of Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant. He collided head-on with a westbound car […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WJTV 12

JPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting, other charges

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV)-Jackson police have arrested and charged a man with armed robbery of a business, homicide, and aggravated assault. According to Officer Sam Brown, 37-year-old Robert Anderson is charged with armed robbery of Walgreens located at 2896 McDowell Road. Brown said Anderson is also charged with homicide in the death of 27-year-old Carrie Flemming. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged with murder after body found in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is facing a murder charge after another woman’s body was found in Laurel. A report led to the discovery of the woman’s body in the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue on Wednesday, October 5. The coroner estimated she had died six months to a year ago. Laurel police didn’t […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Police dog bites blind man in church hostel, prompting lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A legally blind man said he had no verbal warning when a police dog burst into his kitchen in a church hostel and left him with multiple bite wounds and a bruised tailbone. Now, he’s suing the city. According to the body camera footage, it appears officers don’t blame him. “It […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Natchez convenience store

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the shooter in a murder case that happened at Zippy’s convenience store on Saturday, October 8. The Natchez Democrat reported multiple calls were made to 911 around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting that happened at the convenience store on […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged after trying to crash car with kids inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault / domestic violence call in Orange Mound on Saturday, October 8. Records indicate that prior to this incident, it all started when the victim agreed to give her niece’s boyfriend a ride to the store. James Daniels has been charged with four counts of aggravated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Cold front brings storms tonight

TODAY AND TONIGHT: For the first time in over a month, a decent rain chance is back in the forecast. Ample moisture and higher humidity levels will help to develop a few showers and storms this afternoon across central and south Mississippi. This is all ahead of a cold front that will sweep through later […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 12

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Wednesday, October 12. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Wednesday is Senior American Day at the State Fair. This event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

The 2022 Blues & Soul Super Bowl Recap

NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – The 2022 Blues & Soul Super Bowl brought thousands of people to the Natchez Bluff for a weekend of music, food, and entertainment. Saturday featured performances by Bonneville, Jamell Richardson, Dorothy Moore, Ceelo Green, and Patti Labelle. Friday night was headlined by Kool & The Gang. We caught up with performers […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy