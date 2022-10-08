Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro
Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
franklinis.com
Things To Do on Fall Break in Franklin
Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Happy fall break, Williamson County! Whether you are visiting on vacation or planning a staycation, we have some great suggestions for you to have some fun in Franklin!. Learn more about local dining experiences, entertainment, shopping, and more at...
Nashville Parent
Ascension Saint Thomas to Host Wine Around the Square
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation has officially announced the 11th annual Wine Around the Square. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22 in the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro to honor Drs. Max and Mary Moss. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation and the Power of Pink Fund.
franklinis.com
5 Local Outdoor Dining Experiences in Franklin, TN!
5 Local Outdoor Dining Experiences in Franklin, TN!. It’s finally fall and everyone loves eating outside to enjoy the beautiful weather with their loved ones. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a date night, these local restaurants are sure to impress with their individual outdoor dining experiences!
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
franklinis.com
Hattie Jane’s Creamery hosting month-long Hurricane Ian Relief Diaper Drive
Hattie Jane’s Creamery hosting month-long Hurricane Ian Relief Diaper Drive. Hattie Jane’s Creamery is helping to support the ongoing relief efforts in Florida and surrounding communities with a Hurricane Ian Relief Diaper Drive throughout October. The local craft ice cream brand is collecting wipes, diapers, pull-ups and feminine products at the Columbia, Franklin and Murfreesboro scoop shops from noon to 8 p.m. every day through Oct. 31. Customers who bring in donation items will receive 15% off their order (a great excuse to try the recently released seasonal flavors Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Apple Crisp, Toasted S’mores and plant-based Salted Caramel Coconut).
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several...
radionwtn.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
Madison woman still missing after disappearing in 2003 on Valentine's Day
Misty Sullivan was last seen at her grandmother's home on Valentine's Day in 2003, and Metro Nashville Police Department detectives continue to investigate the cold case.
Man found with gunshot wound outside hospital in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a hospital in South Nashville.
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by invasive beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence.
