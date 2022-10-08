ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro

Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
MURFREESBORO, TN
franklinis.com

Things To Do on Fall Break in Franklin

Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Happy fall break, Williamson County! Whether you are visiting on vacation or planning a staycation, we have some great suggestions for you to have some fun in Franklin!. Learn more about local dining experiences, entertainment, shopping, and more at...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Ascension Saint Thomas to Host Wine Around the Square

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation has officially announced the 11th annual Wine Around the Square. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22 in the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro to honor Drs. Max and Mary Moss. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation and the Power of Pink Fund.
MURFREESBORO, TN
franklinis.com

5 Local Outdoor Dining Experiences in Franklin, TN!

5 Local Outdoor Dining Experiences in Franklin, TN!. It’s finally fall and everyone loves eating outside to enjoy the beautiful weather with their loved ones. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a date night, these local restaurants are sure to impress with their individual outdoor dining experiences!
FRANKLIN, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Hattie Jane’s Creamery hosting month-long Hurricane Ian Relief Diaper Drive

Hattie Jane’s Creamery hosting month-long Hurricane Ian Relief Diaper Drive. Hattie Jane’s Creamery is helping to support the ongoing relief efforts in Florida and surrounding communities with a Hurricane Ian Relief Diaper Drive throughout October. The local craft ice cream brand is collecting wipes, diapers, pull-ups and feminine products at the Columbia, Franklin and Murfreesboro scoop shops from noon to 8 p.m. every day through Oct. 31. Customers who bring in donation items will receive 15% off their order (a great excuse to try the recently released seasonal flavors Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Apple Crisp, Toasted S’mores and plant-based Salted Caramel Coconut).
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radionwtn.com

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation

Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
MURFREESBORO, TN

