Hattie Jane’s Creamery hosting month-long Hurricane Ian Relief Diaper Drive. Hattie Jane’s Creamery is helping to support the ongoing relief efforts in Florida and surrounding communities with a Hurricane Ian Relief Diaper Drive throughout October. The local craft ice cream brand is collecting wipes, diapers, pull-ups and feminine products at the Columbia, Franklin and Murfreesboro scoop shops from noon to 8 p.m. every day through Oct. 31. Customers who bring in donation items will receive 15% off their order (a great excuse to try the recently released seasonal flavors Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Apple Crisp, Toasted S’mores and plant-based Salted Caramel Coconut).

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO