ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Walk of Fame Star for Jefferson Airplane unveiled

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Band members Grace Slick, Jack...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Democrats hoping Biden can provide West Coast election boost

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden's visit to California and Oregon so close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party. As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake control of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy