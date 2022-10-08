ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

25newsnow.com

Arrest made after decomposed body discovered in Knox County storage unit

KNOX COUNTY (25 News Now and KWQC) - An arrest has been made after human remains were found in a Knox County storage unit, although the dead person has yet to be identified. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death which is a Class 4 felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
illinoisweeklies.com

Woman arrested after body found in Maquon

MAQUON – A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a dead body found last week in a storage unit in southern Knox County. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was accused of concealment of death, a felony, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. To be released from jail, Oglesby would have to pay $1,000 toward her bond.
MAQUON, IL
tspr.org

Maquon woman charged with concealing death in storage unit

Human remains found in a Maquon storage unit have not yet been identified, but a woman is charged with concealment of death in the case. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was held on $10,000 bond in the Knox County jail. Concealment of death is a class 4 felony in Illinois.
MAQUON, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Maquon, IL
Knox County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
County
Knox County, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Suspect had bags of meth in truck, body cavity

A 45-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had several small bags of meth – including one in a body cavity. Martin Ballew faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, according to court records. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police conducted a traffic stop […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 men wounded in East Moline shooting, 2 suspects wanted

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department has issued warrants for two suspects in connection with a September shooting that wounded two men. Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, East Moline police officers were in the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue near taverns when they heard multiple gunshots.
EAST MOLINE, IL
rigov.org

For Immediate Release

On Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:02 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of a gunshot victim inside Quick’s store, 1501 5th Street. A suspect fired one shot inside the store striking the victim and then fled the scene on foot. A description of the suspect was provided to responding officers who then located a 14-year-old male suspect, armed with a handgun, in the 600 block of 18th Avenue, and took him into custody without incident.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
newschannel20.com

Body found in Illinois storage facility

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found inside a storage facility in Illinois. Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department were called on Friday to a storage unit in Maquon, Illinois after complaints of a suspicious odor. They were able to narrow...
MAQUON, IL
KWQC

Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL
977wmoi.com

Human Remains Found In Storage Unit In Knox Co.

Charges are pending after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit last week in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the storage units Friday on East Third Street in Maquon following a complaint about a suspicious odor. The deputies met with the manager of the storage facility, who took them to the unit where the smell was coming from. Decomposed human remains were found inside a box in the unit. The owner of the storage unit was arrested and later taken to the hospital for medical reasons.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Injured Galesburg woman says man hit her with mallet, cut her with knife

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly battering and cutting a woman Sunday morning. Galesburg police responded to Advance Auto Parts, 598 N. Henderson St., at 9:46 a.m. for a report of a bleeding woman coming into the store. Upon arrival,...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman facing drug charges after crashing into shopping cart corral.

Galesburg Police shortly after 1:00 in the morning on Wednesday, October 5th, responded to Walmart for a single-vehicle crash where a sedan struck a shopping cart corral. Dispatch advised the driver was slumped over behind the wheel. The vehicle was still running and in gear when police arrived. Officers knocked on the window, woke up the female driver, and ordered her to put the vehicle in park – which she did. The 28-year-old female was disoriented and denied medical treatment. She admitted to using methamphetamine and had a valid Knox County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Police located five baggies of methamphetamine in the woman’s jacket and two glass pipes with meth residue were also located. Police also located over $600 mainly in one dollar bills divided among several plastic baggies. The woman says she does not sell meth and the money was tips from bartending. The woman was charged with the warrant, and Possession of Meth less than 5 grams.
GALESBURG, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
1470 WMBD

Teen injured in shooting, then involved in crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night, then involved in a crash that happened when her mother was driving her to a hospital. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the River West Apartments. The teenager’s injuries were not serious.
PEORIA, IL
kciiradio.com

Multiple Buildings Claimed In Grandview Fire

At approximately 4:28 p.m. on Friday, October 7, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire behind 114 S Main St. in Grandview. While there were no casualties reported, the post office, local bar, apartment complex and city shed were destroyed in the fire. The fire watch was terminated on Saturday, October 8 at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is being investigated by the Iowa Fire Marshal.
GRANDVIEW, IA
ourquadcities.com

14-year-old charged in Rock Island shooting

On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Rock Island Police. Department responded to a 911 call of a gunshot victim inside Quick’s store, 1501 5th. Street. A suspect fired one shot inside the store striking the victim and then fled the. scene on foot, according to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WCIA

Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
MAQUON, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury charges teen with Taft Homes homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria teenager for a shooting last month at Taft Homes that claimed the life of a Georgia man. Peoria County Court records indicate the grand jury Tuesday charged the 16-year-old male, with three counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Shooting and then a crash on Peoria’s south side

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night at River West Apartments, and a short time later was involved in a car crash that happened when her mother was driving her to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened...
PEORIA, IL
