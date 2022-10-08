Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Popular Rad Power Bikes drop to best prices of the year from $499 in New Green Deals
As the holiday shopping season begins inching closer, one of our favorite EV brands is rolling out an early preview of what to expect from Black Friday and beyond. Its latest sale is going live today with all-time low discounts across a selection of e-bikes headlined by RadMission at just $499. Those $600 in savings deliver a rare chance to save that is joined by plenty of other ways to hit the streets for less. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
RideApart
UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black
It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
CARS・
makeuseof.com
How to Choose an eBike: 8 Key Features to Look For
Electric bikes are increasingly popular. They look and feel like traditional bikes, but they have a built-in motor that propels you forward as you peddle, making them a popular choice for both recreation and commuting. Electric bikes come in a wide range of styles and configurations. Unfortunately, they are also...
Dealer Lists 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Employee Price at $254,405
The "GM Employee Price" is a huge markup of $100,000 over sticker.
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons to Buy an E-Bike Over a Regular Bicycle
E-bikes are taking over the biking scene and with good reason. There are many reasons to consider buying an e-bike, especially if your daily commute takes place in a city with great bike infrastructure. Replacing your car with a bicycle can be a great way to reduce your environmental impact, and replacing it with an e-bike is even more convenient. Riding an e-bike brings many advantages over a traditional bike, especially when it comes to practicality.
Apple Insider
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale countdown: save up to $300 on Apple now
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheOctober Prime sale starts at midnight PT, but aggressive deals on Apple devices are in effect today with markdowns on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The Prime-exclusive savings kick off at midnight Pacific...
singletracks.com
Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday
Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
disruptmagazine.com
28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry
The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
bikepacking.com
Vittoria Syerra Review: What Is A Downcountry Tire?
What the heck is a downcountry tire? We’ve seen this term kicked around quite a bit, with a variety of products marketed around this sub-category of mountain biking. In our latest video, Neil dives into it with a review of the 29 x 2.4″ Vittoria Syerra. Find his thoughts and review of the Syerra and an attempt to figure out exactly what a downcountry tire is…
Apple Insider
Keychron Q8 Review: A good starter ergonomic & mechanical keyboard
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Keychron Q8 is yet another great entry point into mechanical keyboard ownership, but the Alice layout could be challenging for some typists. Keychron has a history of creating great mechanical keyboards welcoming newcomers...
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Apple Insider
Sonnet Echo Dual NVMe Dock review: Port extension & storage for your desktop Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Sonnet Echo Dual NVMe Thunderbolt Dock promises fast storage and expanded connectivity for yourMac, but a lack of enough power to the host computer pares down the overall utility a bit. Thunderbolt 3...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale
A month after its announcement, the iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale in over 30 markets today. The ‘Plus’ model is the newest addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup. With a starting price tag of $899, the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14. But for that additional money, you get a bigger 6.7-inch display and longer battery life.
What Problems Do Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Have?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of the best small hybrid SUVs on the market. What problems does the RAV4 Hybrid have? The post What Problems Do Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Have? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
techunwrapped.com
Apple gives you unlimited storage for photos and you don’t know it
One of the biggest concerns that users of an iPhone have is storage, and that for several generations Apple already manufactures its iPhone with 128 GB as the lowest storage. Well, in this post we want to tell you how the Cupertino company is giving you the chance to save all your photos in the cloud for free, and you don’t know it. Read on to find out how to do it.
daystech.org
iPhone Sound Recognition might just be the coolest feature of iOS 16
IPhone hacks do the rounds on a regular basis, and sometimes fall underneath the class of ‘fairly apparent characteristic that most individuals are already conscious of’ (we knew we may use our iPhone to make calls, thanks). But each once in a while one thing genuinely cool pops up, like this superior little-known accessibility instrument.
