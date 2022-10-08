ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant Analysis: Texas blasts Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
For the first time in a decade, the Texas Longhorns were favored in the Red River Rivalry. For the first time since 2005, the Burnt Orange absolutely demolished the Oklahoma Sooners with a win of 30-plus points. The win snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.

It was also a welcomed sight as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from a shoulder injury sustained against the Alabama Crimson Tide. By the end of this game, the backups were enjoying some playing time. The Longhorns rolled to the 49-0 victory in front of the sold-out crowd at Cotton Bowl Stadium. It was the first shutout for Texas in the Red River Rivalry since 1965 and the first shutout suffered by Oklahoma in its last 311 games.

The game started slowly. Both teams failed to put any points on the board on their first drive. However, it didn’t take long for the Texas Longhorns offense and Ewers to get warmed up. By the end of the first half, Ewers had 211 passing yards on 9.6 yards per attempt and three touchdowns. Xavier Worthy, Keilan Robinson and Ja’Tavion Sanders each hauled in scoring passes, and Bijan Robinson added one on the ground as Texas built a 28-0 lead. Bijan Robinson’s score capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive.

Then the defense showed its bend but don’t break mentality. It held the Oklahoma offense on downs at the Texas 8-yard line.

The Longhorns responded with another 90-plus yard drive capped by Worthy’s 10-yard grab from Ewers.

The Oklahoma offense punted on its next two drives and throw interceptions on the two drives prior to halftime. The first interception came on a pop pass from running back Eric Gray when the Sooners were finding success on the ground. The call had to be maddening for the Oklahoma faithful who made the trek from Norman.

It was more of the same as the second half opened for the Oklahoma offense. After a first-down run by Gray, the Sooners went for it on fourth-and-2. Quarterback Davis Beville was stopped for a one-yard loss, and the Longhorns took possession on the Oklahoma 43.

On the ensuing drive, Texas turned it over when Ewers couldn’t get the ball out of bounds. On the play prior, his throw was just too high for Jordan Whittington on what could have been a walk-in touchdown. The defensive stop gave Oklahoma some life, but would the Sooners capitalize?

Narrator: They could not.

When Texas got the ball back, it followed the first-half script. The 76-yard drive ended with another Bijan Robinson touchdown, giving Texas the commanding 35-0 lead with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

As the game moved into the fourth quarter, Texas kept piling on the points. Sanders hauled in his second touchdown and Jonathan Brooks added one of his own in the final quarter. After building the 49-0 lead, Hudson Card made his way onto the field, as did Charles Wright at quarterback. Nothing but smiles for Texas on both sides of the ball.

Oklahoma had no answer offensively for the aggressive Texas front, which continued to create pressure on Beville and the run game couldn’t get that same momentum from the first half. Without Dillon Gabriel under center for Jeff Lebby and the Sooners, they had no shot to take down this Texas team that was out for blood.

