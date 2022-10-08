Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The Google Pixel 7 Pro fixed my most important photo from 2009
The most important photo in my library is blurry, but it was my iPhone wallpaper for months. It is the first photo I snapped of my son on the day he was born. He was on a nurse’s cart on the way to the recovery room, where his mother and I were waiting. The photo is two megapixels, taken with my iPhone 3G.
TechRadar
Your iPhone can shine brighter than ever thanks to a new web browser
After trying out Vivid on my MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) which enables the full brightness of the HDR display beyond Apple's settings, the developers have brought this to iPhone but as a web browser. While you can easily switch on this brightness setting across macOS, there's restrictions on iPhone due...
TechRadar
60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
TechRadar
Forget Black Friday: the Apple Watch 8 is on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day
If you were thinking about waiting till Black Friday to snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale - think again. Amazon's October Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to $379 (was $429) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal you can snag today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Prime Day Apple deals 2022: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale
The Amazon October Prime Day sale is live, and the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to grab epic deals on some of Apple's most coveted devices. We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the best Prime Day Apple deals, which include record-low prices on the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
TechRadar
8 of the best Prime Early Access deals under £50 in the UK
The Prime Early Access Sale is live in the UK this morning - and there are plenty of deals that won't break the bank. We've scoured Amazon to find the best offers under £50, so if you're looking for a bargain have a browse... We've got everything from Fire...
TechRadar
The iPhone SE 4 could get a big design change – but still look dated
Apple could be planning big changes for the iPhone SE 4, with the phone reportedly set to sport a different design and have a much larger screen than the iPhone SE (2022). That’s according to Ross Young – a leaker with a reasonable track record – who, speaking to MacRumors (opens in new tab), claims that the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch display. That’s up from 4.7 inches on the current model, so it’s a big size increase.
TechRadar
19 of the best laptop deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is officially underway. And, naturally, we're seeing a lot of laptop deals available, with many offering up to 50% in savings. Laptops are among the biggest sellers during massive sale events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, so it isn't surprising that we're seeing a lot of them now – with Amazon's second Prime sale event also being called Prime Day 2. You'll see a lot of bargains, not just on cheap models but also premium bestsellers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
TechRadar
Prime Day: how to get the best mattress deal (it might not be at Amazon)
It's Prime Day 2.0 today and tomorrow (if you'd missed the memo, we don't blame you). If you were wondering about picking up a new mattress today, here's what you need to know. I review mattresses for a living, and I've been monitoring prices for several years now, so I know what makes a good mattress, and a good mattress deal.
TechRadar
iPadOS 16.1 could arrive sooner than you think – but what about Stage Manager?
After a delay and a rename to iPadOS 16.1, it's been alleged that the software update for iPads could arrive on October 24, six weeks after iOS 16 and watchOS 9 debuted. It's an update that's regarded as one of the most important to come to Apple's tablet, and it's not just because of the weather app arriving. Stage Manager is the latest method to help you manage multiple apps at once, while also enabling external display support.
TechRadar
The Apple Watch SE is 24% off in Amazon's October sale – its lowest price yet
The 44mm first-generation Apple Watch SE has dropped to a new record-low Aussie price, making this a great time to snap up the already-affordable smartwatch if you've been eyeing it off. Amazon Australia now has the Apple Watch SE in the GPS+Cellular option listed for just AU$415.65 (opens in new...
TechRadar
October Prime Day sale 2022: Amazon device deals starting at just $12.99
Amazon Prime Day deals are live, and yes, you read that right. The retailer has launched an October two-day sale event with record-low prices on its best-selling devices, including the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, Echo Show, Kindle, and more. The October Prime Day sale is the perfect opportunity...
TechRadar
Amazon Prime Day TV deal: get $1,000 off LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV
Prime Day TV deals in October? Yes, you heard that right! Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has launched a two-day Prime Early Access Sale with hundreds of incredible deals like a massive $1,000 discount on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV. That brings the price of the 65-inch display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab), which is the lowest price we've seen and one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've spotted today.
TechRadar
Why this deal on 5-star Sony headphones is hands down my top pick for Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale is in full force – you might think of it as Prime Day 2, day 2, if you're feeling cheeky – and with Prime Day deals this good, I think it would be remiss of the TechRadar team to tell you to wait for Black Friday.
TechRadar
Hands on: Surface Laptop 5 review
Another solid laptop in the Surface series, the Surface Laptop 5 comes with a host of changes including a much-needed overhaul to its accessibility options. But Microsoft still plays it too safe with very little change to the specs side of things. Pros. +. Expanded accessibility options. +. Enhanced touchscreen...
TechRadar
I found the world’s cheapest 4K monitor, but it’s absolutely not what you’d expect
Best 5K/8K monitors: Ultra high-resolution screens. Best monitors for video editing: Great for Adobe Premiere. Best monitors for photo editing: Adobe Photoshop bliss. Best monitors for home office: Productivity nirvana. Best monitors for graphics design: Perfect for Illustrator. The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end in...
TechRadar
This password manager could be exactly what you need - and it's a bargain right now
There are plenty of irksome tasks in life – doing the washing, ironing (if you bother, we most certainly don’t), tackling the weeds in the garden, filling in tax returns, de-icing the car, the list could go on and on. Oh, and passwords, there’s another annoyance which pops up all too regularly, every time you create a new online account.
TechRadar
Great deal! LG’s 5.1.3-channel soundbar 43% off in this Prime Day October sale
LG’s 2022 soundbar lineup features a wide range of models with various capabilities. Sitting near the top of the line is the S80QR (opens in new tab), a 5.1.3-channel soundbar system that Amazon is now discounting to $596. That’s an incredible 43% savings on a high-performance system that will fill your room with Dolby Atmos sound.
Comments / 0