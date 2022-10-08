The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week opened disaster recovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties, to more directly connect locals impacted by Hurricane Ian with available assistance and resources. The Disaster Recovery Center for Orange County is located at Barnett Park on W. Colonial Drive. The Center for Osceola County is at the Hart Memorial Central Library on Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee. These centers "provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration" and also provide one-on-one assistance with "applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updat(ing) applications and learn(ing) about other resources available." Both of these...

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO