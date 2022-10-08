Read full article on original website
FHP: Bicyclist killed in early-morning fatal crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Osceola County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, a bicyclist was riding along Nova Road near Gator Branch Road east of Saint Cloud when he was struck by a pickup truck just after 6:30 a.m. >>>...
FEMA opens disaster rescovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties
The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week opened disaster recovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties, to more directly connect locals impacted by Hurricane Ian with available assistance and resources. The Disaster Recovery Center for Orange County is located at Barnett Park on W. Colonial Drive. The Center for Osceola County is at the Hart Memorial Central Library on Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee. These centers "provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration" and also provide one-on-one assistance with "applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updat(ing) applications and learn(ing) about other resources available." Both of these...
Some Good Samaritan Society residents in Kissimmee asked to find other housing indefinitely
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Some residents of Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village are being asked to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. A Facebook post made on Monday said a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for the Kissimmee Village campus. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
Grandpa left toddler inside returned rental car in hot Volusia parking lot, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A grandfather faces a charge of child neglect after Volusia County deputies said he left his granddaughter, who is younger than 2, inside a hot car when he returned the rental vehicle. David Towner, 62, was arrested on Monday. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man...
Police: Man posing as licensed roofer enters contract with elderly victim to replace roof for $47K
VENICE, Fla. — Police in southwest Florida arrested a Central Florida man whom they said pretended to be a licensed contractor. Venice police and code enforcement investigators said Eric Ziko, 36, of Ocoee, falsely claimed to be a licensed roofer. They said Ziko made a contractual agreement for $47,000...
Future of notorious Orange County intersection up for discussion again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are set to hold another meeting to talk about the Gatlin, Holden and Orange intersection, one of the worst in the county. The intersection has a failing grade due to backups and accidents that have happened there for years. Metroplan has approved improvements, and...
Medical helicopter responding to Polk County crash
A medical helicopter is responding to a crash involving a semi-truck in Avon Park.
Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency
SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
Affidavit: Man impersonating police officer handcuffed, robbed Deltona couple at home
DELTONA, Fla. — A Kissimmee man was ordered held on no bond at the Volusia County jail Tuesday. Investigators said he falsely imprisoned and robbed a couple in their Deltona home. The judge classified 44-year-old Carmelo Cruz as a violent felony offender. Cruz was already on probation in Osceola...
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight. Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted...
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old Orlando woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings Street around 1:08 p.m. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved...
14 complaints filed since Orange County instituted rent increase ordinance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County renter says his landlord did not give him enough notice before raising his rent more than 5%. Calvin Kimble said his rent was increased by $300 without being provided the proper notice required by the county. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in early September. Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, was booked into the Orange County jail on Oct. 6, records show. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane...
