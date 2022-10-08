ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

FEMA opens disaster rescovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week opened disaster recovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties, to more directly connect locals impacted by Hurricane Ian with available assistance and resources. The Disaster Recovery Center for Orange County is located at Barnett Park on W. Colonial Drive. The Center for Osceola County is at the Hart Memorial Central Library on Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee. These centers "provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration" and also provide one-on-one assistance with "applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updat(ing) applications and learn(ing) about other resources available." Both of these...
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old Orlando woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings Street around 1:08 p.m. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved...
