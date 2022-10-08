ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goshen, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, NY
News 12

Officials: Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured child

A driver is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy injured. The crash happened Sunday evening in Franklin Township. Police say that Paul Mensch struck the boy as he was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue. He did not stay at the scene, according to officials.
FRANKLIN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airdrop#Police#Dance#C J Hooker Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy