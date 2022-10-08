Read full article on original website
Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave
Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.
Norwalk police deem attack on LGBTQ+ bar owner isolated, non-bias incident
Norwalk police have issued a statement regarding claims they have not acted fast enough following the attack on the owner of one of the city's only LGBTQ+ bars.
Latimer: Shooting on Bee-Line bus may be gang-related
Westchester County Executive George Latimer says investigators believe a shooting last week on a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers was gang-related.
Police: DOE employee shot in head on Utica Avenue; in critical condition
A 19-year-old employee of the city's Department of Education was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.
Officials: Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured child
A driver is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy injured. The crash happened Sunday evening in Franklin Township. Police say that Paul Mensch struck the boy as he was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue. He did not stay at the scene, according to officials.
Police: Fire set in former Garden Street School in Brewster
Police say the three people were seen leaving the building just moments after the fire was set.
Brooklyn man accused of fatally striking baby daughter faces manslaughter charge
A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 1-year-old daughter after being accused of striking her in the head.
Hunt for killer after 17-year-old girl fatally shot Monday night
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Brooklyn Monday, and as of right now police have no leads on her killer.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
Officials: Explosion inside Paterson home displaces 12 people
An explosion forced a dozen people out of their homes in Paterson on Monday night.
Brooklyn man in critical, but stable condition after shooting
A Brooklyn man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot outside 499 Lincoln Place around midnight.
Firefighters called to Norwalk senior housing complex on report of smoke caused by burning food
Firefighters responded to a senior housing complex in Norwalk after a report of smoke caused by burning food.
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash
Delanie Fekert was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy.
Fire officials: Explosion in Paterson home that displaced 12 could have been gas-related
Twelve people have been displaced by an explosion in a bathroom and fire at a four-family home in Paterson.
EXCLUSIVE: Bronx tenant robbed after fire rips through basement of University Heights building
A Bronx tenant spoke one-on-one with News 12’s Julio Avila about being robbed just days after a fire tore through the basement of her apartment building.
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Flames tear through roof of Bronx deli in early morning fire
The FDNY responded to a blaze at a deli in the Bronx early this morning.
Police: Man shot in the leg after dispute in Brooklyn; no arrests
Police found a man shot in the leg in front of a building in Brooklyn
Missing dog struck by 2 cars found safe by owner
Sue Hoffkins says she found Jerry the Bernadoodle around 5:30 p.m. Monday, while walking her other dog.
