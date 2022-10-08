Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Erie News Now to Host Third Annual Coat Drive at Perry Square
It's October, which means winter is right around the corner. To help make sure those in need stay warm during the upcoming snowy season, Erie News Now is gearing up to host our third annual coat drive next week. Coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other new or gently-used items will...
North East Fall Fest kicks off at Gravel Pit Park
Hundreds of people are celebrating fall in North East this weekend. Tonight kicked off Fall Fest 2022 at Gravel Pit Park. Those in attendance got to enjoy live music, food trucks, and drinks from area breweries, distilleries and meaderies. Fall Fest is not only a time to celebrate the season, but it’s also an […]
explore venango
Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
Peek’n Peak kicks off 34th annual Fall Festival
Peek’n Peak’s 34th annual Fall Festival kicked off for people to participate in family-friendly fall activities. Visitors can participate in a bungee jump for all ages, a mechanical pirate ship ride, inflatables and a trackless train ride that goes out to the old golf course. Families can also expect a highly anticipated car show to […]
erienewsnow.com
Kitchen Tune Up Erie Works to Quickly Remodel Homes: Giving You the Business
Remodeling rooms in a home could get costly, but there's a lot of options out there. One Erie couple is hoping their new business will help families and business owners provide a tune up to their kitchens in just day, and without spending thousands of dollars. "Whatever you have in...
Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.
Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
erienewsnow.com
Women's March Held in Downtown Erie
Dozens of women gathered in Perry Square on Saturday afternoon for the annual Women's March. This came as Women's Marches for reproductive rights took place all across the country. In Erie, there were dozens of booths from different local organizations set up where people could learn more about different female-owned...
explorejeffersonpa.com
223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile
ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The...
gannonknight.com
Commemorating DiPlacido’s heart in wake of death
In life, Caroline DiPlacido brought light and kindness to Gannon University. In death, she leaves a void. DiPlacido was the project coordinator for the Office of Community and Government Relations at Gannon. She was also a Gannon alum and graduated in 1986, and her children also attended Gannon. On a...
Veterans in need could soon live in ‘tiny homes,’ work in greenhouse near Erie Sports Center
There’s an initiative to tackle homelessness among veterans here in Erie. Local organizations are teaming up to build tiny homes off of Robison Road next to the Erie Sports Center. The plan is for veterans to move into them before the end of 2023. An initiative to help veterans in need has resulted in a […]
erienewsnow.com
Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals
For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
yourdailylocal.com
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
erienewsnow.com
Confusion Arises Over Senior Home Repair Program In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are breaking down confusion about the newly launched Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. While work has begun on many homes citywide, applicants still have lingering questions, like how to pay the contractors working on their homes. Senior citizen homeowners,...
City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up five brownfield projects
Erie City Council unveiled a proposed $60 million project to transform five areas in the city. They met on Tuesday to strategize their next move, and several properties were a talking point for the city council. They hope that they can reinvest in Erie and improve communities, following the cleanup. Erie City Council discussed plans […]
Erie fire crews respond to multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road
The Erie Fire Department responded to a multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road on Tuesday. Crews responded to that fire in the 1900 block of Buffalo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from one of the units and heavy smoke coming from the other. The fire […]
Titusville Herald
Braelyn M. Eldred, 20
Braelyn M. Eldred, 20, of Titusville passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022, at Akron City Hospital in Ohio from injuries sustained in an accident. Braelyn was born on December 20, 2001, in Titusville to Michael Eldred and Kali LaBolle Turner. She was a graduate of Titusville High School, with...
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
erienewsnow.com
Water Main Break Closes Part of W. Lake Rd.
Erie Water Works is reporting a "significant" water main break on W. Lake Rd. between Guetner Ave. and Western Ln. Workers are currently on site repairing the 12-inch water main line. W. Lake Rd. is currently closed to traffic in both directions in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Two local school districts coming together to improve student experiences in class
Two local school districts came together for a joint educational session on improving students’ experiences in the classroom. Girard School District and Iroquois School District collaborated to bring almost 400 teachers and teacher aids to the interactive workshop on emotional poverty. The Iroquois School District superintendent said he hopes everyone in attendance can take away […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Firefighters Raise Over $7,000 in Annual Boot Drive
WARREN, Pa. The Warren Firefighters IAFF Local 1835 raised $7,952.19 during their annual boot drive on Friday. Stationed at the intersection of Liberty St. and Pennsylvania Ave., they collected donations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The money from this year’s drive will be split between First Lutheran Church and...
