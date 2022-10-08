ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU Health

In 2021, an internal audit revealed influence-peddling, retaliation and nepotism by LSU Health Sciences Center officials. LSU's chancellor later resigned. This collection of stories tracks that scandal and its aftermath. Larry Hollier spent lavishly and was reimbursed by the LSU Health Foundation. He said the spending was legitimate. Others call...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil

If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Part of 'The Family': Louisiana teen lands recurring role on Peacock series

Madisonville teen Maggie Sonnier makes her acting debut in the fifth episode of ‘A Friend of the Family,” releasing Thursday on Peacock. The limited series "is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family 'friend,'" according to the series' synopsis. The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived."
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

It's Willie vs Willie for mayor in Folsom

Voters in the village of Folsom will need to pay close attention when they cast ballots for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates in the race have the same last name, so a hasty approach on election day could lead to an unintentional selection in the head-to-head battle between incumbent Lance Willie and challenger Susan A. Willie.
FOLSOM, LA

