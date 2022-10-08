Madisonville teen Maggie Sonnier makes her acting debut in the fifth episode of ‘A Friend of the Family,” releasing Thursday on Peacock. The limited series "is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family 'friend,'" according to the series' synopsis. The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived."

MADISONVILLE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO