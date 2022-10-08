Read full article on original website
LSU roundtable: Evaluating the 4-2 start, Brian Kelly's first year and what comes next
Halfway through the regular season is a good time to pause and evaluate where things stand for LSU. The Tigers are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference as they head to Florida this Saturday. They won come-from-behind games over Mississippi State and Auburn. They also dropped a messy season opener and are coming off a 40-13 loss to Tennessee.
Brian Kelly prepares for more LSU O-line changes, updates the status of two starting linemen
LSU coach Brian Kelly joked that he looked forward to putting together LSU's sixth offensive line combination going into the Florida game. During last Friday's walkthroughs, starting left tackle Will Campbell was driven off in an ambulance after an "episode," treated for dehydration during a weekend-long stay at the hospital.
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
Tennessee's spread offense was reason for Harold Perkins' limited snaps, LSU coach Brian Kelly says
LSU coach Brian Kelly explained Monday why true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, the highest-rated player in LSU's 2022 signing class, played sparingly in Saturday's game against Tennessee. Kelly said Perkins recently moved to the strongside linebacker spot, a position that would have put him at a disadvantage against Tennessee's spread...
Scott Rabalais: Patience in Brian Kelly's process needed to get back to the 'LSU standard'
Brian Kelly tried to find the words for where his LSU football program is 10 months and six games into his tenure. “This process is a process,” he said. “I know that’s going to be a terrible quote for everybody, but that’s the reality of it.”
LSU Health
In 2021, an internal audit revealed influence-peddling, retaliation and nepotism by LSU Health Sciences Center officials. LSU's chancellor later resigned. This collection of stories tracks that scandal and its aftermath. Larry Hollier spent lavishly and was reimbursed by the LSU Health Foundation. He said the spending was legitimate. Others call...
Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil
If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
Part of 'The Family': Louisiana teen lands recurring role on Peacock series
Madisonville teen Maggie Sonnier makes her acting debut in the fifth episode of ‘A Friend of the Family,” releasing Thursday on Peacock. The limited series "is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family 'friend,'" according to the series' synopsis. The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived."
It's Willie vs Willie for mayor in Folsom
Voters in the village of Folsom will need to pay close attention when they cast ballots for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates in the race have the same last name, so a hasty approach on election day could lead to an unintentional selection in the head-to-head battle between incumbent Lance Willie and challenger Susan A. Willie.
John Deere to spend $29.8 million to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to Thibodaux, create 70 jobs
John Deere said it will spend $29.8 million to expand its Thibodaux plant, a move that will create 70 jobs and allow the company to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to the U.S. The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $47,472, according to Louisiana Economic Development....
