Eatonton, GA

WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County Police introduce Neighbors in Uniform

Officers share stories that highlight their meaningful relationships with residents. (Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022) – A video series highlighting the real-life friendships and relationships between Gwinnett County police officers and residents premieres today. With a focus on unveiling the Gwinnett Police Department’s mission to improve the quality of life in the Gwinnett community through delivery of professional services in an unbiased and compassionate manner, the department is introducing the Neighbors in Uniform series. On the clock and off, officers continue to form bonds with people in the community. Through this series, residents will learn about these relationships and get to know more personally those who serve and protect their community daily. The first three videos released give Gwinnettians the opportunity to learn more about:
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
City
City
Monroe, GA
State
Georgia State
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Alice Walker
#Paranormal Investigator#Hall Of Fame#The Eatonton School#Blackwell S Furniture#Crime Wine
wgxa.tv

Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found

COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
COVINGTON, GA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
wgxa.tv

Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab--and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks, crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.

