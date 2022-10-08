Read full article on original website
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
Monroe Local News
Loganville’s 41st Annual Autumn Fest is scheduled for this Saturday
Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, the annual fall festival in Loganville is one of its largest and most popular events. There are more than 175 vendors, a Kids Zone, food court and live entertainment. This year, Ashes to Omens won the chance to perform...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County Police introduce Neighbors in Uniform
Officers share stories that highlight their meaningful relationships with residents. (Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022) – A video series highlighting the real-life friendships and relationships between Gwinnett County police officers and residents premieres today. With a focus on unveiling the Gwinnett Police Department’s mission to improve the quality of life in the Gwinnett community through delivery of professional services in an unbiased and compassionate manner, the department is introducing the Neighbors in Uniform series. On the clock and off, officers continue to form bonds with people in the community. Through this series, residents will learn about these relationships and get to know more personally those who serve and protect their community daily. The first three videos released give Gwinnettians the opportunity to learn more about:
WMAZ
'A beautiful person': Macon musicians raise money for Macon Volunteer Clinic in friend's honor
MACON, Ga. — The ‘Fly Infestation' may sound like a gathering of bugs, but it's actually a gathering of folks throwing a fundraising concert to raise money on behalf of a man– J-Fly. Jason Laster passed away recently, and was beloved by the Macon music community. Scott...
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
Washington Examiner
Georgia university considers dropping homecoming king and queen for genderless titles
Officials at Mercer University in Georgia are considering eliminating the titles of homecoming king and queen in favor of genderless "Homecoming Royalty." The proposal would eliminate the gender designations for the homecoming titles and also change the eligibility so that both "royalty" could be of the same gender. The current...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
wgxa.tv
Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Four-term Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill heads to trial Oct. 12, having been indicted on federal charges for allegedly viol...
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own
MACON, Ga. — During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies. In October 2013, Madison was told she was diagnosed with...
wgxa.tv
Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosts Become a Star Career Expo Saturday, Oct. 15
Begin your career in law enforcement at the Become a Star Career Expo on Saturday, October 15 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. During the event, applicants will have an opportunity to learn about the initial hiring process and complete an orientation. Interviews will be conducted onsite and conditional job offers will be extended to qualified candidates.
fox5atlanta.com
Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab--and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks, crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
