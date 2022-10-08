Read full article on original website
Mihacevich and Atiemo snag MAC West weekly honors
DeKALB – The Mid-American Conference named two players from the NIU volleyball team as its MAC West Players of the Week on Monday. Junior setter Ella Mihacevich earned MAC West Setter of the Week and junior middle blocker Charli Atiemo earned Defensive Player of the Week. Mihacevich started all...
Huskie of the Week: Charli Atiemo
DeKALB – Sophomore middle blocker Charli Atiemo from NIU volleyball added to her weekend accolades with a selection as this week’s Northern Star Athlete of the Week. Atiemo was one of many contributors to NIU’s pair of victories over conference opponents over the Homecoming weekend. NIU bested Bowling Green State University to open the weekend competition on Friday. The following match resulted in another NIU win as the Huskies swept the Miami University RedHawks in straight sets.
NIU inducts 13 into Athletics Hall of Fame
DeKALB – NIU Athletics enshrined another group of Huskie legends for the first time in three years at the 2022 NIU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday. The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on all induction ceremonies for the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame. The inductees were selected in 2021, but the ceremony was not able to be held until this year. This year’s class was also larger due to the postponement of the 2021 ceremony, according to an NIU Athletics news release.
NIU aims to send silence packing with backpack display
DeKALB – NIU is set to host the Send Silence Packing display Tuesday in the MLK Commons. The display will feature over 1,000 backpacks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to represent the number of college students who die by suicide each year. Many of the backpacks have been donated by families who have lost a loved one to suicide. Students are free to walk around and read the stories attached to the backpacks.
Inktober, a month long experience
The annual occurrence of Inktober is here. Every October, Inktober features 31 days of drawing prompts for people to complete and share. Photos of the prompts are shared across various social media platforms. Traditionally done with ink, Inktober can be completed with any artistic medium. Every year, Inktober draws in...
Paris themed night of dining in Neptune Central
The NIU Dietetic Interns are hosting a Paris-themed special dinner 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Neptune Dining. There will be raffle prizes and a photo booth for people to enjoy. The menu for the dinner will include items such as chicken confit, quiche lorraine, french onion soup, vegan ratatouille, creme brulee cupcakes and more.
NIU Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble ‘travel’ the world through music
The NIU Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra held their first concert of the fall semester on Thursday. Led by professor Rodrigo Villanueva Conroy and graduate teaching assistant Austyn Menk, the Jazz Ensemble started the concert with “Hay Burner,” a chart by Sammy Nestico. “I missed the music,” said...
Goodbye telephones, hello Microsoft Teams Voice
NIU will be replacing the legacy phone system on campus with Microsoft Teams Voice later this year. The legacy phone system, which was installed over 35 years ago, has supported NIU’s communication needs for decades. However, the current phone switch – the device that connects calls to each other in a given area – is no longer manufactured or under warranty, meaning that support for this older technology is more difficult to find.
