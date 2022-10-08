DeKALB – NIU Athletics enshrined another group of Huskie legends for the first time in three years at the 2022 NIU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday. The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on all induction ceremonies for the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame. The inductees were selected in 2021, but the ceremony was not able to be held until this year. This year’s class was also larger due to the postponement of the 2021 ceremony, according to an NIU Athletics news release.

