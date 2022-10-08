Read full article on original website
Filipino American History Month celebrations underway in LA
With October underway, the City of Los Angeles has already started celebrating Filipino American History Month, commemorating Filipino Americans' contributions and achievements in the United States. The LA City Council, led by Council members Mitch O’Farrell and Jose Huizar, proclaimed October as Filipino American History/Heritage Month in 2015. LA County...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury Martinez, the...
Who's who in the LA City Hall scandal over racist words
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — In a closed-door conversation in October 2021, three Los Angeles City Council members were recorded mocking the Black son of a white council member in a profanity-laced recording. The conversation was about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries last year....
LA City Council member Martinez resists resignation calls, takes ‘leave of absence’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez, who is facing a torrent of criticism and calls for her resignation over racially charged remarks she made in a recorded conversation last year, announced Tuesday she is taking a “leave of absence” from the council.
Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
80-year-old Alhambra woman started teaching in 1964 and still going
ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Some schools have been facing teacher shortages. But one teacher at Emmaus Lutheran School in Alhambra has no plans to leave her job. Regi Hart has been teaching since 1964. The 80-year-old teaches the third grade, choir, hand bells, cheer and more. She said when she...
The Cambodian Cowboy serves up unique Texas-Cambodian fusion barbecue
LONG BEACH, Calif — Chad Phuong is the pit master behind Battambang, a pop-up barbecue spot that locals in Long Beach love because of its unique blend of flavors. Phuong blends the story of his life into the flavors of his dishes. As a child, he was a refugee who walked from Cambodia to the Thai border, moved to Long Beach, then spent five years in Texas learning how to smoke meat.
Disneyland's highly anticipated MagicBand+ to debut this month
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The highly anticipated MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort this month. Disney announced Wednesday that the wearable technology similar to a smartwatch for Disney theme park-goers will be available for the first time at its Anaheim theme parks starting Oct. 26. "This marks a huge milestone...
Jury selection begins in rape trial of actor Danny Masterson
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The jury selection process began Tuesday in the trial of actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo instructed a group of prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires...
Eric Kay gets 22 years in Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't...
