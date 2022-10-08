ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Filipino American History Month celebrations underway in LA

With October underway, the City of Los Angeles has already started celebrating Filipino American History Month, commemorating Filipino Americans' contributions and achievements in the United States. The LA City Council, led by Council members Mitch O’Farrell and Jose Huizar, proclaimed October as Filipino American History/Heritage Month in 2015. LA County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury Martinez, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Who's who in the LA City Hall scandal over racist words

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — In a closed-door conversation in October 2021, three Los Angeles City Council members were recorded mocking the Black son of a white council member in a profanity-laced recording. The conversation was about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries last year....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
SANTA MONICA, CA
80-year-old Alhambra woman started teaching in 1964 and still going

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Some schools have been facing teacher shortages. But one teacher at Emmaus Lutheran School in Alhambra has no plans to leave her job. Regi Hart has been teaching since 1964. The 80-year-old teaches the third grade, choir, hand bells, cheer and more. She said when she...
ALHAMBRA, CA
The Cambodian Cowboy serves up unique Texas-Cambodian fusion barbecue

LONG BEACH, Calif — Chad Phuong is the pit master behind Battambang, a pop-up barbecue spot that locals in Long Beach love because of its unique blend of flavors. Phuong blends the story of his life into the flavors of his dishes. As a child, he was a refugee who walked from Cambodia to the Thai border, moved to Long Beach, then spent five years in Texas learning how to smoke meat.
LONG BEACH, CA
Disneyland's highly anticipated MagicBand+ to debut this month

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The highly anticipated MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort this month. Disney announced Wednesday that the wearable technology similar to a smartwatch for Disney theme park-goers will be available for the first time at its Anaheim theme parks starting Oct. 26. "This marks a huge milestone...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Hospitalization#Linus Covid#General Health
Jury selection begins in rape trial of actor Danny Masterson

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The jury selection process began Tuesday in the trial of actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo instructed a group of prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires...
LOS ANGELES, CA

