Los Angeles, CA

Filipino American History Month celebrations underway in LA

With October underway, the City of Los Angeles has already started celebrating Filipino American History Month, commemorating Filipino Americans' contributions and achievements in the United States. The LA City Council, led by Council members Mitch O’Farrell and Jose Huizar, proclaimed October as Filipino American History/Heritage Month in 2015. LA County...
Who's who in the LA City Hall scandal over racist words

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — In a closed-door conversation in October 2021, three Los Angeles City Council members were recorded mocking the Black son of a white council member in a profanity-laced recording. The conversation was about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries last year....
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule

Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury Martinez, the...
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles

From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Councilmembers planned to divide Koreatown, according to leaked discussion

Activists in the diverse and densely populated Koreatown are outraged after hearing the racist remarks from former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez."I see a lot of little short dark people," said Martinez said in the leaked audio obtained by Knock L.A. In the leaked audio, Councilmember Gil Cedillo specified "Oaxacan Koreans" as the "little ones" Martinez was referring to. "The fact that she would target and disparage a particular set of any group is disgusting," said Jamie Penn, president of the Wilshire-Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council. "But such a large group that makes up such a representative of the population of...
Must See Concerts in Los Angeles Oct. 10 – 16

Rocktober continues in Los Angeles with no shortage of incredible concerts. From five nights with My Chemical Romance at the KIA Forum to two nights with the magical Florence + The Machine at the Hollywood Bowl; and small gigs featuring Jensen McRae at the Troubadour or Luni Li at The Echo, you have so much to choose from when it comes to concerts in Los Angeles this week. Check out below our selections for the best concerts in Los Angeles for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
42-Story Downtown LA Tower Tops Out

Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease are behind the 438-unit development. Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease topped out 8th & Figueroa, a 42-story rental tower in downtown Los Angeles that broke ground in 2020. Johnson Fain Architects designed the property, but the developers also partnered with HKS Architects as architect of record and interior design firm Rottet Studio. This is the first collaboration between MFA and Lendlease in the country.
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles

Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide

This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
'CicLAvia' to close seven miles of streets in downtown LA

Downtown Los Angeles commuters beware: Officials will close seven miles of streets in the heart of L.A. for the latest installment of the bike-driven event, CicLAvia.CicLAvia-Heart of LA hopes to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many will be on their bikes, attendees can walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards are not allowed. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and will close many parts of Broadway, east First Street, west Second Street and many other roads. There will be five hubs for the event: Grand Park, Echo Park, Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza and Sixth Street.Participants can enjoy several family-friendly activities including live music, art installations, pop-up shops and much more. 
