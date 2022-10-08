Read full article on original website
NBA
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
NBA
Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the final time this preseason, the Cavaliers will host a game, with this one coming against the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams come into the 2022-23 season after acquiring an All-Star guard - as the Hawks traded with the Spurs for Dejounte Murray. WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN. WATCHBally Sports...
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans displays scoring depth in preseason
The rest of the NBA is well versed in the offensive prowess at the top of the New Orleans roster, but through three preseason games, none of the Pelicans’ big-name point producers have been a leading scorer. Instead, guard Devonte’ Graham topped the squad with 21 points in the exhibition opener at Chicago, followed by Jose Alvarado ringing up 28 points vs. Detroit. Trey Murphy capped the week by dropping in 27 points, including seven three-pointers, at San Antonio.
NBA
13 key NBA milestones to watch for in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is set to begin and there are plenty of historic stats milestones to keep track of during the action. From LeBron James nearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring mark to Chris Paul climbing to No. 2 in all-time assists, here are 13 major individual milestones you should follow this season — as well as some key team-stats records that could be set.
NBA
Bulls beat Bucks in preseason finale, Patrick Williams scores 22
This time in the Bulls preseason windup 127-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, it was the Bulls who had the best Antetokounmpo. That was Kostas, the 6-10 forward and brother of Milwaukee’s Giannis who is trying to earn a G-league look-see contract with the Bulls. Kostas wasn’t much of a factor with one putback basket while Patrick “the Monster on this night” Williams led the Bulls with 22 points mostly on powerful dunks, five rebounds and five assists.
NBA
Jen Hale on Pelicans culture, duties with Undisputed, NFL | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi talk about the Pelicans preseason standout performances from their games against the Bulls and Spurs. Our hosts are also joined by Jen Hale of FS1’s Undisputed and Pelicans Insider on Bally Sports (7:10) to talk about the...
NBA
Sam Smith: Who is taking the Bulls' final shot this season?
“We know each other, we’ve known each other,” Zach LaVine was saying about running mate DeMar DeRozan early in this season’s training camp. “We have a great relationship and continue to learn how to play off each other. We saw how teams defended us and adjusted throughout (last) season with different double teams, me in pick-and-rolls, him in the post. So just try and use that to our advantage and be able to help each other get better. Better shots, easier looks, and help this team win. That’s what it’s all about. Having another year underneath our belts, playing with each other, I think it’s only going to get better, especially when we’re both healthy.’’
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Guard draft sleepers to target after pick 100 this season
We’re a week away from the start of the NBA season and with fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are three guard sleepers being taken after pick 100 that will exceed their ADP this season. Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs — Yahoo Fantasy ADP 104.0. Jones...
NBA
Nice dish from Alex Caruso
NBA
Wizards Edge Hornets for Late Preseason Victory
Hayward Makes Long-Awaited Return, But Hornets Lose Ball, Plumlee to Injuries. The fourth preseason game for the Charlotte Hornets has now been crossed off the calendar and the squad continues to make steady progress, this time coming in a 116-107 loss to the visiting Washington Wizards on Monday night at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Hayes shines but Pistons hold their breath as Bagley suffers knee injury
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. THINNED OUT – Remember a month ago when the question was how the Pistons were going to find time for five big men? Not to worry. The Pistons traded Kelly Olynyk to reduce their surplus of big men to a four-man cohort and now two of them are injured. Nerlens Noel has yet to be cleared with plantar fasciitis and Marvin Bagley III went down with what the team said was a right knee injury less than a minute into Tuesday’s preseason loss. Bagley put almost no weight on his right leg as teammates helped him up and to the locker room. That left the Pistons with only Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren as big men and Duren picked up three quick fouls when he took Bagley’s spot and put up four points and four rebounds in seven first-quarter minutes. If Noel isn’t back soon and if Bagley is out for any length of time, Dwane Casey’s plans for lineups with two big men are likely out the window – or at least severely limited. The Pistons are also without Alec Burks (rehabilitating from April ankle surgery), Isaiah Livers (hip) and Kevin Knox (calf) and Bojan Bogdanovic also sat out Tuesday’s game, though there was no news of an injury. Duren, who grabbed 14 rebounds in the preseason opener at New York before missing Friday’s game at New Orleans with shoulder soreness, again collected double-digit rebounds with five points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.
NBA
SPURS WAIVE TOMMY KUHSE
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived guard Tommy Kuhse. Kuhse appeared in two preseason games, averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 assists in 9.0 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 19 players (roster attached). - spurs.com –
NBA
Ayo Dosunmu earns starting point guard spot to begin Bulls' season
When it all began for the Bulls it was four-time All-Star Guy Rodgers, who went on to lead the NBA in assists that season. Six years later it became three-time All-Star Norm Van Lier, who with backcourt partner Jerry Sloan defined the storm of the 70s Bulls. Not too many...
NBA
Denver Nuggets Sign Chasson Randle
DENVER, October 10, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Chasson Randle to an Exhibit 10 contract and have requested waivers on guard Adonis Arms, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today. Randle, 6-3, 185, has appeared in 119 games (seven starts) over four seasons with Philadelphia, New York,...
NBA
"Guard Your Yard" | Three Things To Watch In Utah's Final Preseason Games
With the NBA season set to begin in one week, Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz know how much work has to be done in order to be ready for the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 19. Hardy and the Jazz will have the opportunity to showcase their growth two more times this preseason, beginning tonight with the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff if set for 7 p.m. MST from Vivint Arena.
NBA
Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Bryce Hamilton. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard LJ Figueroa. Figueroa was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 8.
NBA
Pistons see clear signs of an improved, confident Killian Hayes
Everybody wanted to talk about Killian Hayes hitting 4 of 6 from the 3-point arc, understandably, after the Pistons lost to Oklahoma City. If Hayes can start knocking down triples at even an average clip after hitting on only 27 percent over his first two NBA seasons, he becomes a different player.
NBA
Lakers Sign Nate Pierre-Louis
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Nate Pierre-Louis. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard Bryce Hamilton. Hamilton was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 10.
NBA
5 Key Statistical Categories To Keep An Eye On For Orlando Magic in 2022-23
Defensive rating is simply the number of points allowed by a team per 100 possessions. Last season, the Magic ranked 19th in this category, although they were seventh after the All-Star break. Many expect the Magic to be amongst the better defensive teams in the league in 2022-23 because of their size, length, versatility, and adaptability.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 10, 2022
New Orleans is one of seven NBA teams still undefeated in preseason, sporting a 3-0 record. The only other squad with three victories and no defeats is Minnesota. The Pelicans pulled away in the second half Sunday to prevail on San Antonio’s home floor by a 111-97 margin. Watch...
